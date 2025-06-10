Mayor Nirenberg bids farewell; Tensions flow over Judson ISD's budget deficit; ICE arrests at over 100,000 so far this year

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Mayor Nirenberg bids farewell

Mayor Ron Nirenberg—one of San Antonio's longest serving mayors—gave a farewell speech in council chambers on Monday.

Nirenberg told those gathered in the chambers that poverty and crime are down, affordable housing is up, and great jobs are up too. However, he said there is more work to be done.

He urged San Antonians to continue to lift up themselves and their fellow residents.

Gina Ortiz Jones will be sworn in as the new mayor on June 18.

Tensions continue as Judson ISD addresses budget deficit

The Judson ISD school board continues to struggle to find consensus on how to shrink its budget deficit.

During a five-hour board meeting Thursday evening, district administrators recommended reducing the number of middle school counselors and assistant principals.

Trustees voted six-to-one to keep all current counselor positions and keep all assistant principal positions.

The district's new board majority also voted to hire an outside financial consultant, against the superintendent’s advice.

Head of Texas foster care announces departure

The head of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Commissioner Stephanie Muth, announced Monday she will leave her position at the end of July.

Muth inherited a department filled with problems, including high turnover, massive backlogs in child protection investigations, and high numbers of foster children in hotel rooms without placement.

Since she took the reins in Jan. 2023, turnover has dipped and backlogs in investigations were cut dramatically.

DFPS also celebrated the drop in abuse and neglect fatalities, which journalists and child welfare advocates have attributed to how the state counts those deaths, and which children's deaths are investigated.

Melissa Perez's family disputes case dismissal

The family of a woman fatally shot by San Antonio police in her own home are disputing a federal judge's recommendations to dismiss their civil suit against the city and two police officers.

Melissa Perez was killed in June 2023 during an apparent mental health episode.

A federal magistrate judge recommended last month that there was reason to believe police felt threatened by Perez, who had thrown a candlestick at officers and ran towards the men with a hammer.

Attorneys for the family argue a locked glass door stood between Perez and the officers. A presiding judge will make a decision on the case in the coming weeks.

Expert discusses the power of protest

San Antonio was one of several dozen major cities that held demonstrations this weekend to protest recent Trump administration immigration policies.

Gloria Browne-Marshall, a professor of constitutional law at John Jay College and a legal commentator, told TPR's The Source that protestors need to have a clear list of demands and a plan of action to be successful.

"There’s a strategy in mind of how the protest is going to take place, what protestors want to accomplish with that protest, which is also an overarching effective way in which they want to move the needle," she said.

Browne-Marshall said ongoing protests show the scale of discontent in the country over Trump mandates.

ICE marks 100,000 arrests so far this year

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has made over 100,000 arrests so far this year, according to a White House spokesperson.

ICE made 113,000 thousand arrests in all of the 2024 fiscal year under then-President Biden.

The Trump administration has crossed the six-figure mark in less than six months.

Many of this year's arrests are taking place at immigration courts across the country, including in San Antonio.