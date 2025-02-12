SA, Querétaro sign sister city agreement; Canned tuna sold at Costco, H-E-B recalled; TX Senate panel passes property tax cuts

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start off cloudy then gradually clear for a high near 80. Mostly clear tonight, with a low near 39.

Federal appeals court denies rehearing of Texas foster care litigation

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will not rehear a case that removed a federal judge from long-standing Texas foster care litigation.

Plaintiffs asked the full court to rehear the case after a three-judge panel previously ruled that Judge Janis Jack should be removed. The panel also nullified contempt fines for state failures and eliminated oversight of large portions of the state's foster care program.

The full court voted nine judges to five Tuesday to deny the rehearing.

In a dissent, Judge Stephen Higginson, wrote the decision "rested on miscalculations."

Texas Senate committe passes property tax relief

A bill raising the homestead exemption will be debated on the state Senate floor after it passed a Texas Senate Committee on Tuesday.

The measure would raise the exemption up to $140,000 — saving the average homeowner nearly $500 on their annual property tax bill.

Lawmakers raised the homestead exemption to $100,000 during the 2023 legislative session.

The bill is not expected to impact school funding. Experts say any taxation lost at the school district level can be made up in general revenue.

FDA recalls canned tuna sold at HEB, Trader Joes

Several brands of canned tuna sold at stores, including H-E-B, Costco, and Trader Joe’s have been recalled because they might be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism — a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Tri-Union Seafoods recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, and H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said that lids on the “easy open” cans may have a manufacturing defect that could cause the products to leak or to become contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.

No illnesses have so far been reported.

Public Health Canned tuna sold at H-E-B, Costco, and Trader Joe’s recalled over possible contamination Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California, recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names because they may be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

San Antonio enters sister city agreement with Querétaro

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg jointly signed a sister city agreement Tuesday to formalize a partnership with the Mexican city of Querétaro.

More than 300 years ago, Spanish friars traveled up to 700 miles from Querétaro to establish the mission known today as the Alamo.

Nirenberg and Querétaro mayor, Felipe Fernando Macías Olvera, said the agreement will help ensure economic, educational, and cultural partnerships between the two cities.

"The truth of the matter is the Texas economy, the San Antonio economy, the American economy work because we have bilateral exchange with Mexico," said Nirenberg.

Today marks a historic moment for San Antonio as I had the honor of joining Querétaro Mayor @felifermacias at @OfficialAlamo to sign our Sister City Agreement. 🇺🇸 🇲🇽



By formalizing this partnership, San Antonio and Querétaro not only celebrate our deep-rooted historical ties… pic.twitter.com/PjJ9XyPj4r — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) February 11, 2025

Kenny Barron Trio performs at Carver Center on Valentine's Day

Kenny Barron, nine-time Grammy-nominated jazz artist, will play at San Antonio's Carver Community Cultural Center on Friday night.

Jazz DJ Chuck Parrish helped "Musical Bridges Around the World" plan the event with the Kenny Barron Trio.

"Even though (Barron's) style is something that was really well-established by the kind of music being played in the '50s — a cooler interpretation of Bebop — his playing is timeless," he said. "It actually transcends style.”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert at the Carver are free. Registration is required here.

SA airport grants new visitor gate passes

The San Antonio International Airport is granting a limited number of visitors passes that will allow them to meet their loved ones at their terminal gates upon arrival.

Those who wish to greet their family members at their arrival gate must apply for the pass at least 24 hours before the flight.

Applicants will be screened by TSA and, if approved, a QR code will be sent digitally to allow access through TSA.

Starting this week 50 non-ticketed visitors will be able to greet those arriving in San Antonio just in time for Valentine's Day.