Canned tuna sold at H-E-B, Costco, and Trader Joe’s recalled over possible contamination

Several brands of canned tuna sold at stores, including H-E-B, Costco, and Trader Joe’s, have been recalled because they might be contaminated with a type of bacteria that causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California, has recalled certain lots of tuna sold under the Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said that lids on the “easy open” cans may have a manufacturing defect that could cause the products to leak or to become contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Find the detailed list at FDA.gov. More information below.

