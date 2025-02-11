San Antonio mayor signs sister city agreement with counterpart from Querétaro, Mexico

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg jointly signed a sister city agreement on Tuesday with his counterpart from Querétaro, Mexico, during a ceremony at the Alamo.

More than 300 years ago, Spanish friars traveled 700 miles north from Querétaro to establish the mission known today as the Alamo.

Nirenberg said, given the current state of national politics, it's important to ensure economic, educational, and cultural partnerships with Mexico.

"We know the political winds and rhetoric have shifted so dramatically over the last couple of months and the truth of the matter is the Texas economy, the San Antonio economy, the American economy work because we have bilateral exchange with Mexico," he said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR San Antonio artist Kathy Sosa presented this painting to mark the Sister City occasion at the Alamo on Feb. 11, 2025.

Querétaro Mayor Felipe Fernando Macías Olvera agreed with Nirenberg: "We believe that now is the time to build bridges instead of barriers, foster cooperation instead of distrust. We believe in cooperation over isolation."

Macías Olvera said his city of 1.5 million residents has several similarities with San Antonio, including industries like cyber security.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Dignitaries gather for luncheon at the Alamo to mark the sister city agreement with Querétaro, Mexico, on Feb. 11, 2025.

San Antonio already has sister city relationships with 12 cities worldwide.

The Sister Cities International program was founded by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The program plays a key role in people-to-people exchanges and global relationship-building.