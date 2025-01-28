Abbott sends 400 troops to the border; Mexico receives thousands of deportees; Farmers push for federal farm bill

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Abbott sends soldiers to aid border crackdown

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is directing the Texas Military Department to coordinate with the Trump administration on border security.

The 400 soldiers being deployed are from the Texas Tactical Border Force. It was established in 2023 to aid the thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers already mobilized to the border.

This marks a stark change from Abbott's constant legal battles with the Biden administration over the state's ability to enforce immigration law.

The Pentagon announced last week that it has begun deploying more than 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border.

Mexico receives thousands of deportees

Mexico has received over 4,000 immigrants from the United States since President Trump took office last week.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in her morning conference that the deportees have been mostly Mexican nationals.

She acknowledged the need for clearer coordination in receiving non-Mexican immigrants, particularly with Central American nations like Guatemala.

Sheinbaum praised the recent U.S.-Colombia agreement as a testament to open communication. She criticized trade tariffs as detrimental, referencing Trump’s threats against Colombia but also affirmed Mexico’s ongoing collaboration within the region to address migration challenges.

Locals mourn loss of Latino education champion

San Antonians are paying tribute to former politician and educator, Joe Bernal. He died Saturday at age 97.

Bernal fought for the state’s first bilingual education bill during his time in the Texas Legislature from 1965 to 1973.

Aurelio Montemayor was a young English teacher when he first met Bernal in 1968. He says the bill allowed educators to teach in Spanish without being fined.

"It was a major thing, because before that, it was illegal to speak Spanish in school," he said. "They would even follow us in the playground and take notes off that we were speaking Spanish at recess; it was that extreme.”

Farmers push for farm bill protections

Nearly 5,000 people in attendance for the 106th American Farm Bureau convention in downtown San Antonio are hoping to pass a farm bill through Congress.

The previous farm bill has expired, and farmers say government input subsidies are not helping to make ends meet.

Joe Gilson, the director of government affairs for the American Farm Bureau Federation, says farmers need a new bill with protections.

We have increased inflation; we have lower commodity prices," he said. "So, farmers really need an increase in the farm safety net. That's our number one priority."

Local homeless Point-In-Time Count takes place tonight

The San Antonio nonprofit Close to Home conducts its annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Count tonight, which captures a one-night snapshot of people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Around 400 volunteers will collect data that will help shape local priorities and influence federal funding decisions.

Findings will be presented in May.

Last year's Point-in-Time Count found the unhoused population increased by nearly 7% from 2023.

Cattle drive to stampede across downtown San Antonio

The Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive will kick off the 76th annual San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this weekend.

The parade and cattle drive features mounted infantry groups and authentic wagons to celebrate western heritage and local culture.

The event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday will make its way through Houston St. downtown and will be followed by free programs at Legacy and Travis Parks.