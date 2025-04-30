Bill clarifying abortion law passes TX Senate; May 3 election nears; Spurs' Stephon Castle wins Rookie of the Year

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Texas Senate passes 'Life of the Mother Act'

The Texas Senate passed a bill Tuesday aimed at clarifying when doctors can perform life-saving emergency abortions under the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Senate Bill 31 would make the language that defines a medical emergency consistent across Texas’ various abortion statutes.

It would also put the burden of proof on the state when a doctor is accused of violating abortion laws.

SB 31 will now be referred to the Texas House of Representatives, where a version of the bill is currently pending in committee.

Epicenter of measles outbreak shifts

The City of El Paso has seen a jump in measles cases amid the West Texas outbreak.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 11 of the 17 new measles cases since Friday were in El Paso — a 45% increase in diagnosed measles cases in just a few days.

That brings the total number of cases in the West Texas outbreak since late January to 663.

So far, 87 people have been hospitalized with measles in West Texas this year.

County commissioners address packed Bexar County jail

Costs continue to mount to house inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

The county jail incurs tens of millions of dollars in overtime costs each year to staff it.

The jail has also hit capacity at around 5,000 inmates and is paying nearby Burnet and Kerr Counties to house additional inmates.

On Tuesday, Bexar County commissioners approved another round of overtime and voted to pay outside counties a combined $1 million to house inmates for another four-month period.

Election Day nears in San Antonio

Around 74,000 in-person ballots were cast in Bexar County during early voting in the municipal election.

Brookhollow library on the city's north side saw the highest turnout throughout the early voting period.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Saturday.

Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot for San Antonio mayor and all city council positions are up for grabs.

New housing coming to the Pearl

Bexar County Commissioners approved a ten-year, 40-percent property tax break on Tuesday for a multi-family housing project at Pearl.

The property tax break to Oxbow Real Estate is an incentive for it to invest $23 million in two properties on East Elmira to turn them into new, market rate multifamily units.

When completed, Coopers Row North, developed by Quincy Residential, will have 75 units in the area.

Spurs player clinches Rookie of the Year

San Antonio Spurs point guard Stephon Castle has been named the NBA's 2024-2025 KIA Rookie of the Year.

20-year-old Castle is the second Spurs player in a row to hold the title after Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs are the first NBA team in nearly 10 years with back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners.

Proud of you, Rook 👏 pic.twitter.com/IjxUPD0b29 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 30, 2025

KUT's Olivia Aldridge contributed to this report.