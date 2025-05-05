Bexar County sees low voter turnout; Abbott signs $1 billion school voucher bill; NBA reacts to Coach Pop retirement

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with a high near 75. Rain chances will continue tonight and tomorrow.

Results from Saturday's municipal election

Former Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones and Former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos are heading into the San Antonio mayoral runoff after no mayoral candidate received a majority of the vote.

All 10 San Antonio City Council seats were on the ballot. Five incumbents easily won re-election, while District 1 incumbent Sukh Kaur, faces a runoff.

There will also be several other runoffs for open seats on council, including Districts 6, 8, and 9.

Runoff Election Day is June 7.

Bexar County sees low voter turnout

Only 116,483 Bexar County voters cast a ballot in the May 3rd election.

That represents about 9% of the 1.2 million registered voters in the county.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Michelle Carew said Fiesta and other events have been a factor.

Texas establishes school voucher program

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed legislation creating Education Savings Accounts for Texas.

This $1 billion school voucher program will allow parents to use taxpayer dollars to pay for their child's tuition at a private school.

The program is scheduled to take effect during the 2026-27 academic school year.

Ten Commandments bill advances

A bill requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom in the state has advanced in the Texas House.

The House Public Education Committee passed the Senate bill without amendment on Thursday.

The Ten Commandments would be displayed using the same translation as on the monument outside the Texas Capitol

The full House could vote on the bill as early as this week.

5.4 magnitude earthquake hits West Texas

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck in a remote area in Culberson County, about 35 miles south of Whites City, New Mexico.

The quake was initially listed as a magnitude 5.3, but it was later upgraded to a 5.4 — among the strongest quakes in Texas in recent years.

There were no initial reports of any damage.

NBA reacts to end of Coach Pop era

The San Antonio Spurs announced Friday Gregg Popovich will step down as coach to become president of basketball operations with the team.

Former Spur and current Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke at a press conference about Pop's legacy

"The number of people Pop has influenced, the number of coaches in his coaching (career). It's just incredible," Kerr said.

Other NBA stars, including Kawhi Leonard and Shaquille O'Neal, also reacted to the news and expressed gratitude to Coach Pop.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey and Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.