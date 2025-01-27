Rainy, gloomy weather for San Antonio much of this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More rain and gloom for San Antonio this week, according to the National Weather Service.

About a third of the San Antonio area is expected to see some rain on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Forecasters said most of the San Antonio area should see showers between Wednesday and Thursday night.

Skies will clear on Thursday night and remain that way through early next week.

Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the 60s and 70s through early next week. Lows will generally be in the 40s and 50s during the same period.

Forecasters said a Pacific cold front will trigger the showers. Overall rainfall amounts appear to be on the lighter side for now.

Between Jan. 1 and Monday, just under an inch of rain had fallen at San Antonio International Airport. That's about half the precipitation expected for a typical January. The airport received just under seven inches of rain at the airport last January.