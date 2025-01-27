© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Joe Bernal, a champion for bilingual education and civil rights, dies at 97

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published January 27, 2025 at 7:32 AM CST
Then State Board of Education member Joe Bernal, from San Antonio, questions Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson during a meeting Friday, July 16, 2004, in Austin,
HARRY CABLUCK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
/
AP
Then State Board of Education member Joe Bernal, from San Antonio, questions Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson during a meeting Friday, July 16, 2004, in Austin,

San Antonio is mourning the death of Joe Bernal, the Democratic politician known for championing education and civil rights.

Bernal served in the state House and Senate from 1964 to 1972, where he fought for the state's first bilingual education law and the end of de jure segregation in Texas, as well as the creation of the University of Texas at San Antonio and the UT Health Science Center.

Born in San Antonio on March 1, 1927, he said he grew up poor, and his family was "rich in spirit." A graduate of Lanier High School, he was an advocate for bilingual education at a time when it was discouraged.

Following a deployment to the Pacific during World War II, he attended Trinity University. He received a master's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.

Bernal was honored by the San Antonio Independent School District with an Inspire Award in 2019, presented by former State Representative Leticia Van De Putte.

"It was because of people like Joe Bernal who took that passion and enthusiasm for his community and turned it into action and public policy that benefited, not just the people of San Antonio, but future generations of people in this state," Van De Putte said.

Bernal was the first executive director of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.

After his career in politics, he became an assistant superintendent for the Harlandale Independent School District and then served on the Texas Board of Education.

Bernal's family told the San Antonio Express News that he died at home on Saturday at age 97 surrounded by loved ones wearing his Bernal Middle School Black Knights shirt.

Northside ISD named the school after him in 2014.

He is survived by two sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Bernal will be buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Services are pending.

