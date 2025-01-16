Beware of arctic cold coming to San Antonio; Mexico swaps guns for cash; Drones banned at MLK March

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start off mostly cloudy, then gradually become sunny with a high near 64. Cloudy conditions tonight, with a low around 44.

SpaceX: SpaceX will again attempt today to execute its seventh launch of its massive Starship spacecraft from its South Texas site. The first launch of the year had been scheduled for Wed. but was postponed due to weather concerns. A 60-minute launch window opens at 4 p.m.

Cold front creeps toward San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports an Arctic front is moving faster towards San Antonio.

Forecasters report temperatures may reach into the 50s or even 60s before the cold front arrives on Saturday. Snow showers cannot be completely ruled out just yet for Monday or Tuesday.

The worst day could be Tuesday with a high that may not rise above freezing and wind chills that could dip into the teens.

The weather service reports residents should take action now to protect plants, pipes, and pets from a hard freeze.

New ACS director: Pet owners must be responsible

Jon Gary took the helm as the Director of San Antonio's Animal Care Services this month.

Gary, 25-year veteran of Oklahoma City’s Animal Welfare Division, told reporters Wednesday the responsibility for any dog mauling that has seriously injured or killed San Antonio residents in the last few years falls on the animals’ owners, not ACS.

One of Gary's biggest priorities is educating the community on responsible pet ownership.

He said ensuring a safe community will require more than ACS can do on its own.

SA Metro Health asks residents to report norovirus

Norovirus, a strong stomach bug, is a very contagious foodborne illness — symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District told TPR that while norovirus is not a notifiable disease (one that must be reported to public health authorities) in Texas, it's asking residents to report any possible cases.

Healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, can report an outbreak to Metro Health’s 24/7 reporting line at (210)-207-8876.

The CDC advises washing your fruit, ensuring thorough cooking of shellfish, and cleaning surfaces to avoid norovirus.

Mexico swaps guns for cash

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has launched her "Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace" campaign, which offers cash incentives to remove guns from the streets of Mexico.

$430 will be offered for a revolver, $1,200 for an AK-47, and $1,300 for a machine gun.

In 2023, 70% of Mexico’s 31,062 homicides were caused by firearms.

Drones banned at MLK March

Drones will not be allowed at this year's Martin Luther King Jr. March on Monday.

The San Antonio Police Department says it is restricting the use of drones, in compliance with state law, due to the heightened security concerns surrounding drones throughout the US.

SAPD said the drone ban will enhance public safety and support police operations during the March.

DPS looks to improve driver’s license services

The Texas Department of Public Safety has asked state lawmakers for more than $200 million to enhance driver’s license services across the state.

DPS would use the state funds to hire more than 1,200 people to work at local offices and customer service call centers

The agency says it has not been able to keep up with the demand for appointments in recent years.

Residents in need of a new license either have to schedule an appointment weeks or months in advance or wake up early and try to score a same-day appointment.