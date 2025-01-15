Arctic cold threatens to cast a chill on San Antonio's MLK March, and bring a hard freeze

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that computer models showed the next Arctic front is moving faster toward the San Antonio area. It could arrive on Saturday.

The agency reported temperatures may reach into the 50s or even 60s in San Antonio on Saturday before beginning a steady fall through the night.

Highs on Sunday will be in the 40s. Sunrise temperatures on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, will be in the upper 20s and may not rise out of the 30s.

NWS San Antonio Minimum temperatures ahead

Snow showers could not be completely ruled out during the afternoon on MLK Day. The same could be said for Tuesday. It was still too far away to formulate an accurate forecast.

But what was clear by Wednesday was that bitter temperatures were on the way with even worse wind chills — in the upper teens or 20s at times for San Antonio.

The worst day appeared to be on Tuesday, with sunrise temperatures in the mid 20s and a high that may not rise above freezing.

Wednesday begins in the mid 20s too but will warm at least into the 40s.

The weather service expected temperatures to remain below freezing for hours at a time, so now is the time to think about protecting plants, pipes, and pets from the hard freezes expected.

The bitter cold will be even worse across the Hill Country, which the weather service said it could place under an Extreme Cold Warning because of freezing temperatures and wind chills in the single digits.

Forecasters said some sections of the Hill Country could see freezing temperatures for 48 consecutive hours.

Driver safety

Every time winter weather poses a dangerous threat, AAA Texas urges drivers to check and maintain their tires, which are critical to maintain traction on potentially wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin recently explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

In case of emergency, Texans can call the state’s roadside assistance number, located on the back of their driver's license.

National Weather Service

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts advise them to create winter weather checklist to ensure they have enough warm clothes. They should wear multiple layers of clothes and keep blankets handy to wrap around the body. A jacket, hat, scarf, boots, and gloves or mittens will help people stay warm. People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

Power wheelchair users need to have an alternative power source and/or have a light-weight wheelchair in the event the power goes out. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer. Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with disabilities should ensure that they have enough shelf-stable, non-refrigerated food items to last at least three days. Each person in the household should have at least one gallon of drinking water available for each day.

The checklist should also include a stockpile of seven days' worth of both prescription and over-the counter medication, along with a fully supplied first aid kit, and backup batteries for hearing aids, power wheelchairs, radios, and flashlights.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots. If the animals are on medication, owners should ensure they have any necessary medications for at least a week. They should also ensure they have enough pet food for a week. Owners should also keep a shovel and salt or sand available to clear walkways for themselves and their pets.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.