SAISD OKs ballpark counteroffer; City marathon begins in 2025; SAT offers high-tech parking options

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 84 and a low of 54.

Today's weather: Expect a high today of 84 and a low of 54.

The tropics: There is no significant tropical activity. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Space: SpaceX will attempt its sixth launch of the Starship rocket at 4 p.m. today from its South Texas site. The suborbital test flight will expand ship and booster capabilities and get closer to brining reuse of the entire system online. This will include the booster being caught by the so-called "chopstick" mechanical pincers and a splashdown of the main spacecraft in the Indian Ocean.

SAISD trustees approve counteroffer on ballpark deal

San Antonio ISD trustees approved on Monday a counteroffer to begin negotiations for the sale of SAISD land developers need to build a new minor league baseball stadium downtown.

The terms the district plans to take to the parties involved in the Missions ballpark development include a guarantee to either keep existing affordable housing or build new affordable apartments.

Many of the speakers at SAISD’s board meeting said the stadium will benefit the wealthy at the expense of the poor. Graciela Sanchez, director of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, said that “[t]his stadium will continue to create low-income-paying jobs with no health benefits, no sick leave.”

SAISD leaders said they want to use the land sale as an incentive for the city and county to renegotiate their memorandums of understanding to include a legally binding commitment to affordable housing. The school board asked the parties involved with the ballpark to respond to their offer by Dec. 9.

Texas Sen. Gutierrez concerned Trump deportations will destroy economy

President-Elect Donald Trump has confirmed he plans to declare illegal immigration a national emergency once he’s in office. But State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said this would be devastating to the nation’s economy.

Gutierrez, an immigration lawyer, said he has seen in his practice how critical undocumented labor is, and if Trump orders mass deportations, U.S. customers will see a price hike at their grocery stores.

But he added in a conversation with TPR's "The Source," Trump may still face challenges in carrying out his plan: “It’s my hope that there are plenty of safeguards within the system to be able to stop or slow down some of the things he’s talking about. What he is suggesting will be a complete disaster to the United States economy, and I hope the people start to realize that.”

Trump said he wants to use the U.S. military to conduct workplace immigration raids, and he has called for ending birthright citizenship for children with undocumented parents.

San Antonio plans its own marathon in December 2025

The Alamo City Antonio announced on Monday that it will host its own world-class marathon next year on Dec. 7, 2025.

The San Antonio Marathon will see more revenue stay in the city than the long-running Rock "n" Roll Marathon, which wraps its final year this December.

That revenue in turn will be used by the San Antonio Sports Commission to support free youth sports and free community fitness programs.

San Antonio has a reputation for obesity and its related diseases. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that's changing: "And, believe it or not, San Antonio now has a reputation of being a sports and health and fitness city. And that is because of all of you and your participation."

Around 18,000 runners and walkers are expected for the first San Antonio Marathon. Register here.

San Antonio air travelers have new parking options

The San Antonio International Airport unveiled its newest parking technology on Monday to make the airport experience faster and easier for travelers.

The airport is the first in the country to use the parking system from tech company, Metropolis.

The new parking technology allows passengers to expedite check-in, reserve parking posts, and check bags at the tunnel to bypass airline ticket counters.

Metropolis CEO Alex Israel said he expects the technology’s implementation to go smoothly: “There are almost 10 million members across the United States with credit card, license plate and phone numbers already on file. We are the largest operator of this type of technology and parking in the United States. So while this may be the first airport, this is not the first time we've deployed this type of technology.”

Cold weather illness spiking among Texas kids

COVID-19, the flu, and RSV cases are spiking statewide, according to a report from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

San Antonio is feeling some of the spike, especially in children, explained Dr. Norm Christopher, chief executive officer for CHRISTUS Health.

He said the emergency room has seen spikes in patients the past few weeks. “You want to make sure that if a baby or a youngster is having difficulty breathing," he added, "or the cough is unremitting, continuous coughing, or if they sound tight like they're wheezing when they cough, it's not a bad idea to just give their primary care physician a call, share concerns with them and get advice about that.”

He said parents should call their primary care physicians first before heading to an emergency room if symptoms are mild.

SAPD offers advice for a safe holiday season

The San Antonio Police Department is sharing holiday safety tips this holiday season.

Porch thefts and home burglaries are common during the holiday season, especially if the residents are at work or traveling. SAPD advises residents expecting a package to tell relatives or a trusted neighbor that a delivery is coming soon. Ensure the Christmas tree and gifts under the tree are not visible from the outside.

Ensure doors, windows and garages are locked and secure and keep the exterior of the home well-lit. Report any suspicious individuals in the neighborhood or street to the police by calling 207-SAPD. Call 911 if there’s an immediate threat.

SAPD Chief William McManus said SAPD’s Holiday Crime Reduction Taskforce will patrol peak car burglary areas more frequently between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

The holiday shopping season also tends to see an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, especially when they’re filled with presents. Drivers should be extra aware of their surroundings. Park in well-lit areas. Remove valuables from the car or keep them hidden. Keep the car locked. Stay off cell phones when walking to or from the car.

Visit sa.gov/SAPD and sa.gov/SAFD for more safety tips from the SAPD and SAFD.