Nearly back-to-back cold fronts bring rain and then chill to San Antonio

A cold front triggered showers and highs winds in the San Antonio area early Monday morning, knocking out power to several thousand customers.

An even stronger cold front is due by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service.

CPS Energy reported around 9,000 customers were left without power after the front passed through. The far Northwest Side, near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road, appeared to be the hardest hit with power outages.

A quarter of an inch of rain was recorded on the Northwest Side before 7 a.m., but even more rain fell through mid-morning across the entire city.

A second, stronger cold front is expected to blow into San Antonio by daybreak on Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach 70. Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour can be expected at times on Wednesday.

Sunrise temperatures on Thursday in outlying areas of San Antonio could dip into the upper 30s.

Forecasters said the first freeze warning of the season could not be ruled out for low lying areas of the Hill Country.

The second cold front is not expected to produce showers but will deliver heat relief through at least Saturday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s.