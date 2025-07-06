© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Flood watch covers San Antonio; Hill Country until 10 p.m. Sunday

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 6, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT
Flood watch area on Sunday
NWS San Antonio
Flood watch area on Sunday

A Flash flood warning for northeastern Bexar County, southeastern Comal County and southwestern Guadalupe County was in effect until 11:30 on Sunday night.

A flood watch was in effect for Bexar and surrounding counties and the Hill Country, including flood-ravaged Kerr County, until 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service reported an additional two to four inches of rain could fall in the watch area during that time.

Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.
News
Live updates: At least 68 people have died in Guadalupe River flooding
TPR Staff
That includes 40 adults and 28 children. Ten girls from Camp Mystic are still missing, along with one counselor.

The erratic movement of the storms overhead has made this latest round of storms especially dangerous, sometimes appearing as bumper cars on radar, colliding and spinning in circles over the same areas. Such movements make it hard to predict where the heaviest showers will fall. The ground is already saturated, so flooding can happen fast, especially at low water crossings.

There remained a strong chance of showers for Kerr County through Sunday, followed by minor chances on Monday. There was only a modest chance of rain to return to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Drier air is expected to move into the area on Tuesday that should begin a drying trend that should last into next weekend.

