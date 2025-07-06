Flood watch covers San Antonio; Hill Country until 10 p.m. Sunday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A Flash flood warning for northeastern Bexar County, southeastern Comal County and southwestern Guadalupe County was in effect until 11:30 on Sunday night.

A flood watch was in effect for Bexar and surrounding counties and the Hill Country, including flood-ravaged Kerr County, until 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service reported an additional two to four inches of rain could fall in the watch area during that time.

The erratic movement of the storms overhead has made this latest round of storms especially dangerous, sometimes appearing as bumper cars on radar, colliding and spinning in circles over the same areas. Such movements make it hard to predict where the heaviest showers will fall. The ground is already saturated, so flooding can happen fast, especially at low water crossings.

There remained a strong chance of showers for Kerr County through Sunday, followed by minor chances on Monday. There was only a modest chance of rain to return to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Drier air is expected to move into the area on Tuesday that should begin a drying trend that should last into next weekend.