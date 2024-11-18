Move over New York and Boston, San Antonio has a marathon of its own now

San Antonio Sports, the city's non-profit sports commission, and city officials on Monday announced the launch of the San Antonio Marathon.

The inaugural event will be held on Dec. 7, 2025 and aims to draw 18,000 participants.

The announcement was made during a news conference at Hemisfair's Civic Park, with dozens of members of the city's numerous running groups in attendance.

"We have created a strong marathon tradition over the years, and the new San Antonio Marathon will enhance the city's stature with runners — helping solidify our race as a destination marathon in the tradition of New York and Boston," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Organizers said the San Antonio Marathon will succeed the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, which will not return after its December run. While loved by many runners, it took much of its profit out of town for the past 16 years.

The San Antonio Marathon promises to be different in that respect, with more profits staying here to elevate the local sports scene.

"Dollars that stay here will support youth sports and community fitness programs," said Jenny Carnes, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports.

Saile Aranda for Texas Public Radio A press conference announcing the launch of the San Antonio Marathon Mon. Nov. 18, 2024.

The marathon will follow The Running Event or "TRE," North America's largest running convention, which runs from Dec. 2-4 The marathon weekend extends TRE with an expo on Dec. 5 and 6 — followed by the marathon on Dec. 7.

"San Antonio's welcoming atmosphere and mild weather make the city an attractive destination," Carnes said. "We're excited that the running event will bring the running industry to San Antonio, followed by a world-class destination marathon."

The private firm the Trust Group, with marathon expertise, will manage the San Antonio Marathon for a fee, while professional runner and Olympian Meb Keflezighi will provide recommendations in designing a Boston Marathon-qualifying course here.

The San Antonio Marathon will have a theme of "where every step tells a story." Each mile will reflect the city's culture and heritage, including The Yanaguana Mile, the Fiesta Mile, The Rodeo Mile, and The Culinary Mile.

Online registration has officially opened for the San Antonio Marathon at a special rate of $89 for the marathon, $79 for the half-marathon and $39 for the 5K. The course itself is expected to be unveiled in early 2025.