Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez on mass deportations and rebuilding the Democratic Party

The Trump administration's plan for mass deportation has the stated goal of removing the entire undocumented immigrant population from the United States. This initiative could have profound implications for South Texas communities and its economy, where a substantial percentage of residents are immigrants or the children of immigrants.

The South Texas economy relies heavily on immigrant labor in various sectors, including agriculture, construction, and service industries. The Trump mass deportation plan would lead to labor shortages, particularly in agriculture, where many workers are undocumented. This would disrupt local economies, leading to increased costs for farmers who may struggle to find replacement workers. Higher labor costs could, in turn, lead to increased prices for consumers and reduced agricultural output.

Furthermore, the mass removals of migrants would rip apart the social fabric of communities in South Texas. Many families in South Texas are mixed-status, meaning that while some members may be undocumented, others are citizens or lawful residents. Mass deportations could lead to family separations, increased fear among residents, and a decline in community cohesion. This atmosphere of uncertainty might also discourage new businesses from establishing themselves in the region, hampering economic growth.

Additionally, the potential for mass deportations could strain local law enforcement and public services. Resources may need to be redirected to immigration enforcement rather than community safety and welfare programs, undermining public trust in local authorities.

Nevertheless the majority of Americans have said they support mass deportations and it was a central promise made by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

The threat of mass deportations has shaken members of the migrant community. There is growing uncertainty about their future in the United States, especially since Trump has said he will target other non-citizen groups for removal, including those with pending asylum claims and those granted Temporary Protected Status. Trump has also made clear he will seek to remove birth-right citizenship which legal experts have said was enshrined in the 14th amendment.

As Trump was clear about his plans for mass deportations which would impact many from Mexico, Venezuela and Central American countries, his campaign made tremendous inroads with Latino voters in this recent election. Starr County on the Texas Mexico border has a 97% Hispanic population that flipped— with a majority voting for Trump and ending a 125-year streak for the Democratic Party.

Democrat Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez is an immigration attorney and was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator. He lost to Rep Colin Allred who went on to challenge Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Allred lost that election despite Cruz’s strong unfavorable rating in Texas.

