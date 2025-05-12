Arboretum San Antonio reveals master plan; Texas country star Johnny Rodriguez dies at 73; Heat wave on the way

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and hot today with a high near 93. Mostly clear tonight, with a low around 65.

Arboretum San Antonio unveils master plan design

The project will convert the former Republic Golf Course on Southeast Military Dr. into a 200-plus acre tree sanctuary adjacent to Salado Creek.

The master plan includes trails, an amphitheater, educational and research facilities, and other features.

Phase one construction begins in June.

The public is expected to have access to the arboretum by 2028.

Country music singer Johnny Rodriguez dies at 73

The singer died in San Antonio surrounded by family, according to a social media post from his daughter.

Born in Sabinal, Texas, Johnny Rodriguez became a prolific musical artist in both Tejano and country music.

Of Mexican heritage, he was one of the first Latino singers to break into country music in Nashville.

Rodriguez had six No. 1 hits during his career, including "You Always Come Back (to Hurting Me)" and "Ridin’ My Thumb to Mexico."

Commissioners to discuss opioid settlement fund, Spurs arena

Bexar County Commissioners meet tomorrow to discuss several actions.

They include potentially dividing $1.7 million from the opioid settlement fund to four local agencies that battle substance abuse.

These organizations help treat young people with substance use disorder, provide residential sober living options, and aim to expand harm reduction services.

In other action, commissioners are expected to discuss — behind closed doors — a proposed move by the Spurs to a new downtown arena.

Study: San Antonio is sinking

A new study published in the journal Nature Cities finds San Antonio is among the major cities in the U.S. experiencing urban subsidence, or land sinking.

The city is sinking around a millimeter per year.

The study also examined the potential damage to buildings and infrastructure due to sinking.

1 in 45 buildings in San Antonio are at very high risk of subsidence-related damage.

SA braces for a heat wave

The San Antonio region and other parts of Texas are expected to swelter in triple-digit heat this week — the first 100-degree days of the year.

"We do have a ridge building in and it is bringing warmer temperatures that are gonna persist throughout much of the week, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday," said Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Heller said the high-pressure ridge will likely prevent the chance of any precipitation this week.

Free property tax help this week

The final two property tax help workshops take place this week ahead of the May 15 appeal deadline.

The City of San Antonio Neighborhood and Housing Services Department and Texas True Tax will help homeowners learn about exemptions and the steps to submit appeals to lower their property taxes.

Attendees can receive one-on-one help with questions or completing forms and file appeals on site with the Bexar Appraisal District at the meetings below:



Monday, May 12, 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on 515 McCullough Ave

Wednesday, May 14, 6:00 p.m. at Compass Rose Legacy on 3300 Sidney Brooks Dr

