Master plan unveiled for Arboretum San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 10, 2025 at 4:44 PM CDT
Trees at Arboretum San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Trees at Arboretum San Antonio

Arboretum San Antonio unveiled its master plan design at a ceremony on Saturday morning. The project will convert the former Republic Golf Course at 4226 Southeast Military Drive into a 200-plus acre tree sanctuary adjacent to Salado Creek. Several dignitaries gathered under a grove of trees to address the crowd of around 250 people.

Henry Cisneros speaks at the unveiling of the master plan of Arboretum SA
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Henry Cisneros speaks at the unveiling of the master plan of Arboretum SA

Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros was the first to envision the arboretum.

“But here we have a creek with 200-year-old trees along it, so-called heritage trees, 18 clear swaths of ground which were the old fairways, and the greens and four miles of golf court paths," Cisneros said. "It was providential. It just fell in our lap.”

Boston design firm Sasaki developed the master plan for the arboretum.

Trails at Arboretum San Antonio
1 of 7  — Trails.png
Trails at Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Savanna at Arboretum San Antonio
2 of 7  — Savanna.png
Savanna at Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Ampitheater at Arboretum San Antonio
3 of 7  — Ampitheater.png
Ampitheater at Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Canopy Walk at Arboretum San Antonio
4 of 7  — CanopyWalk.png
Canopy Walk at Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Zones Map of Arboretum San Antonio
5 of 7  — ZonesMap.png
Zones Map of Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Site map of Arboretum San Antonio
6 of 7  — Site Map With Legend.png
Site map of Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio
Grand vision of Arboretum San Antonio
7 of 7  — GrandVision_Labeled.png
Grand vision of Arboretum San Antonio
Sasaki / Texas Public Radio

County Judge Peter Sakai addressed the crowd.

"Arboretum San Antonio will be a destination for our residents and visitors alike," he said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran and others also spoke at Saturday's ceremony.

Tree at Arboretum San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
/
Texas Public Radio
Tree at Arboretum San Antonio

The master plan of Arboretum San Antonio includes trails, an amphitheater, educational and research facilities and other features. It will be the second largest arboretum in Texas.

Phase one of construction is scheduled to begin in June. The public is expected to have access to the arboretum by 2028.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
