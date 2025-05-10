Master plan unveiled for Arboretum San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Arboretum San Antonio unveiled its master plan design at a ceremony on Saturday morning. The project will convert the former Republic Golf Course at 4226 Southeast Military Drive into a 200-plus acre tree sanctuary adjacent to Salado Creek. Several dignitaries gathered under a grove of trees to address the crowd of around 250 people.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Henry Cisneros speaks at the unveiling of the master plan of Arboretum SA



Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros was the first to envision the arboretum.

“But here we have a creek with 200-year-old trees along it, so-called heritage trees, 18 clear swaths of ground which were the old fairways, and the greens and four miles of golf court paths," Cisneros said. "It was providential. It just fell in our lap.”

Boston design firm Sasaki developed the master plan for the arboretum.

1 of 7 — Trails.png Trails at Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio 2 of 7 — Savanna.png Savanna at Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio 3 of 7 — Ampitheater.png Ampitheater at Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio 4 of 7 — CanopyWalk.png Canopy Walk at Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio

5 of 7 — ZonesMap.png Zones Map of Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio 6 of 7 — Site Map With Legend.png Site map of Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio 7 of 7 — GrandVision_Labeled.png Grand vision of Arboretum San Antonio Sasaki / Texas Public Radio

County Judge Peter Sakai addressed the crowd.

"Arboretum San Antonio will be a destination for our residents and visitors alike," he said.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran and others also spoke at Saturday's ceremony.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Tree at Arboretum San Antonio

The master plan of Arboretum San Antonio includes trails, an amphitheater, educational and research facilities and other features. It will be the second largest arboretum in Texas.

Phase one of construction is scheduled to begin in June. The public is expected to have access to the arboretum by 2028.