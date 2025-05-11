© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Heat wave on the way for San Antonio could break records

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published May 11, 2025 at 3:25 PM CDT
Sun over downtown San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Sun over downtown San Antonio

After a pleasant Mother’s Day weekend, the weather is about to heat up substantially in South-Central Texas.

This week will likely see the first 100-degree temperatures this year.

Emilly Heller, a meteorologist with the Austin-San Antonio National Weather Service, said the early heat may be a record-breaker.

“We definitely are approaching our daily high temperatures, especially on Wednesday and Thursday when we are predicting triple digits for the San Antonio area," she said.

There is time to prepare for the coming heat wave.

"Since we know it's coming, people should plan to limit their time outdoors during the heat of the day and stay hydrated,” she said.

NWS 5-day planner for south central Texas
Austin/San Antonio NWS
/
Texas Public Radio
NWS 5-day planner for south central Texas

Temperatures could hit the 100-degree mark as early as Tuesday, and the heat wave is forecast to be around through the coming weekend.

Heller said the high-pressure ridge that is bringing the heat will likely prevent the chance of any precipitation this week.

Jerry Clayton
