San Antonio sees ban on new vape shop locations; Archbishop excited about Pope Leo XIV; Beto O'Rourke tries to unite Texans

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a 20% chance of isolated showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s this Mother's Day weekend.

San Antonio celebrates new Pope Leo XIV

Catholics in San Antonio joined millions of people around the world to cheer as the Vatican presented Leo XIV — formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago — to the church's 1.4 billion followers.

San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said on Thursday that if people get to know Pope Leo XIV, they will realize what a gift he is to the world.

Under Leo, Garcia-Siller believes the church will follow much of the same path it has been on under recent popes.

The archbishop added that he believes the pope will work to protect the dignity of immigrants, and he said the selection of a U.S. pope may stem a loss of faith among some in this country, especially young people.

H-E-B sues over drug monopolies

H-E-B and other retailers have filed two federal lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies which they said are creating monopolies.

The lawsuits involve drug makers Takeda Pharmaceutical of Japan, TWi Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan — makers of a drug that treats esophageal reflux — and Israeli Teva Pharmaceuticals, which makes a treatment for multiple sclerosis.

Both suits alleged price fixing and kickbacks that gave the companies monopolies on certain drugs, resulting in substantially higher prices.

Other retailers involved in the suits include Walgreens, Kroger, and Albertsons.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke tries to unite Texans

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is traveling across Texas again to host a series of community town hall meetings.

O'Rourke narrowly lost to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for his seat in 2018. He also ran for Texas governor in 2022 but lost to incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.

He spoke to TPR's "The Source" about his mission to unite Texans through common ground: “Having the chance to hear what’s on people’s minds and have other people listen to their neighbors, family members and complete strangers really binds us together.”

The El Paso Democrat also called out his own party and demanded that Texas Democrats do more for the people: “If Democrats do not show up and stand up to fight for these folks, we cannot blame them if they continue to vote for Republicans against their best interests or just choose to not vote at all.”

New funds allocated for SA Ready to Work programs

San Antonio City Council approved using $5.8 million to support two Ready to Work initiatives: On-the-Job Training and Incumbent Worker Training.

The initiatives are designed to upskill workers for better jobs at their current place of employment.

The funds — which come from the Ready to Work sales tax fund — will be distributed to 75 different employers and involve more than 2,500 workers.

SA sees ban on new vape shop locations

San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to ban new tobacco and vape shops from opening within 1,000 feet of schools, daycares, and institutions of higher education.

The city may not force currently existing vape shops within the 1,000-foot radius to close or move.

Any tobacco or vape shop could be built within the radius if it receives explicit permission from the city council.

Spurs chairman speaks about proposed downtown Spurs arena

Spurs Chairman Peter J. Holt said the team was not interested in adding a tax to San Antonio residents to pay for a new $1.5 billion downtown arena.

He said the team wanted to follow a similar financing plan as the one that built their current home, the Frost Bank Center.

That financing plan was based on the Bexar County tax on visitor hotel stays and car rentals and a $28.5 million contribution from the Spurs.

Holt’s comments were first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.