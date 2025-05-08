'Habemus Papam!' San Antonio celebrates the election of Pope Leo XIV

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Catholics in San Antonio joined millions of people around the world to cheer as the Vatican presented Leo XIV — formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago — to the church's 1.4 billion followers.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio held a Mass on Thursday at 7 p.m. at San Fernando Cathedral to celebrate the new leader of the Catholic world.

At around 11:20 Thursday morning (San Antonio time), white smoke was spotted streaming from a chimney above the Sistine Chapel — one of the most famous signals in the world indicating that a majority of the 133 cardinals had decided on the successor to Pope Francis I, who died weeks ago.

Guglielmo Mangiapane / Reuters Pope Leo XIV

Television reports showed massive crowds packing St. Peter's Square unleashing thunderous applause as Vatican officials announced in Latin the name of the new pope from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

They waved flags, embraced each other, and cried with joy as the Catholic Church entered a new era in a world beset by climate change, war, and political divisions.

San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said on Thursday that if people get to know the new Pope Leo XIV, they will realize what a gift he is to the world.

"I think that people will be happy and excited," he said. "I am very, very thrilled with the pope."

The archbishop spoke to reporters before an evening Mass at San Fernando Cathedral that celebrated the new Chicago-born pope.

Marko Djurica / Reuters Nuns react to white smoke from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel, indicating that a new pope has been elected, at the Vatican, on May 8, 2025.

Under Leo, Garcia-Siller believes the church will follow much of the same path it has been on under recent popes.

He said the pope has a simple, direct speaking style that may include tough messaging for followers at times.

The archbishop added that he believes the pope will work to protect the dignity of immigrants, and he said the selection of a U.S. pope may stem a loss of faith among some in this country, especially young people.

Prevost remains popular throughout Latin America for his time as a missionary in Peru, through which he built strong ties with the South American nation's mostly indigenous communities, especially in the northern coastal city of Chiclayo.

He began serving in Peru in 1985, working in the regions of Chulucanas and Trujillo during times of economic crisis and terrorism. In 2015, he became a Peruvian citizen.

From 2015 to 2023, he served as Bishop of Chiclayo, where he was known for his defense of justice and human rights — most notably in 2017, when he urged former President Alberto Fujimori to apologize to his regime’s victims.

His leadership earned Pope Francis’s trust, leading to his 2023 appointment as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops.

For many Catholics, his election as pope symbolizes a bridge between cultures and a continuation of inclusive pastoral care.