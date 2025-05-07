Luminaria concerned about funding cuts; Robb Elementary memorial vandalized; San Antonio man cleared of conviction
SA's Luminaria concerned over federal funding cuts
The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) has proposed cutting grants from the from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).
San Antonio's Luminiaria — which puts on a yearly artists showcase — has received NEA funding for many of their past events.
Luminaria's Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said nonprofits are worried, but they are coming together.
"We're all trying to work together, share resources and really come together to keep the arts alive, keep San Antonio beautiful," she said.
Robb Elementary memorial site vandalized
Twenty-one white wooden crosses were placed at the site to remember the 19 students and two teachers killed in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022.
Police reported that some of the crosses and flowers may have been knocked down last week, close to the three-year mark since the shooting.
New motion cameras have been installed to watch over the site.
Uvalde police are looking for suspects in connection to the incident.
State of Texas reports 19 more cases of measles since Friday
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed 19 more cases of measles since the last update on Friday. The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.
That brings the total number of cases in the outbreak, mostly in West Texas, since late January to 702.
The DSHS added that 91 people have been hospitalized with measles since the start of the outbreak. Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus since the outbreak began. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.
This outbreak, which has spread to three states and is currently active in 10 Texas counties, is the largest since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2001.
San Antonio man cleared of aggravated robbery conviction, imprisonment
The Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the exoneration of a San Antonio man who was wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery in 2018.
Travis Cobb was wrongfully arrested after surveillance cameras captured a man stealing from a local Walmart and then assaulting a staff member. He was sentenced to 25 years for the crime and has served nearly six.
The DA's Conviction Integrity Unit reinvestigated the case after Cobb requested DNA be retested. The DNA later identified Dustin McCall -- who is currently serving time -- as the perpetrator.
23 people have been exonerated in Bexar County.
SpaceX gets the go to increase its rocket launches
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted SpaceX approval to increase its rocket launches from five to 25 times per year at its South Texas launch site.
The FAA said there would be no significant impact to the environment with the increase as long as SpaceX takes additional steps to protect the local area.
Environmental activists opposed the FAA's review and said that the launches have littered island communities with debris.
Two SpaceX launches earlier this year both ended in explosions over Turks and Caicos and Florida. The next SpaceX launch has not yet been scheduled.
San Antonio Public Library celebrates National Pet Week
Pet owners have a chance to teach their pets new tricks and learn how to make a go-bag.
One of the most popular activities is Homemade Pet Food Made Easy. Attendees will watch demonstrations of how to make basic cat and dog food.
McCreless Library will host the event on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. Mission Library is having its event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
National Pet Week runs through May 10th. Visit mysapl.org for more Pet Week events.
The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy contributed to this report.