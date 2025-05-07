Luminaria concerned about funding cuts; Robb Elementary memorial vandalized; San Antonio man cleared of conviction

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Only a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Today and the rest of the week, including the weekend, should see sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. More sunshine next week, with highs in the 90s.

SA's Luminaria concerned over federal funding cuts

The Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) has proposed cutting grants from the from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

San Antonio's Luminiaria — which puts on a yearly artists showcase — has received NEA funding for many of their past events.

Luminaria's Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said nonprofits are worried, but they are coming together.

"We're all trying to work together, share resources and really come together to keep the arts alive, keep San Antonio beautiful," she said.

Robb Elementary memorial site vandalized

Twenty-one white wooden crosses were placed at the site to remember the 19 students and two teachers killed in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

Police reported that some of the crosses and flowers may have been knocked down last week, close to the three-year mark since the shooting.

New motion cameras have been installed to watch over the site.

Uvalde police are looking for suspects in connection to the incident.

News Police seek suspect responsible for cross vandalism at Robb Elementary Anyone with information should contact Uvalde police. A reward for information that leads to an arrest has reached $3,500, according to the police department.

State of Texas reports 19 more cases of measles since Friday

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) confirmed 19 more cases of measles since the last update on Friday. The state's updates come every Tuesday and Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the outbreak, mostly in West Texas, since late January to 702.

The DSHS added that 91 people have been hospitalized with measles since the start of the outbreak. Two school-age children have died from complications from the virus since the outbreak began. Both lived in West Texas and were unvaccinated.

This outbreak, which has spread to three states and is currently active in 10 Texas counties, is the largest since measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2001.

Public Health Texas Matters: The state of measles As measles cases continue to spread across Texas, we consider how Texas dealt with massive measles outbreaks in the past. New research shows that measles could soon be common in the United States if vaccination rates don't increase. Listen • 28:59

San Antonio man cleared of aggravated robbery conviction, imprisonment

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday the exoneration of a San Antonio man who was wrongfully convicted of aggravated robbery in 2018.

Travis Cobb was wrongfully arrested after surveillance cameras captured a man stealing from a local Walmart and then assaulting a staff member. He was sentenced to 25 years for the crime and has served nearly six.

The DA's Conviction Integrity Unit reinvestigated the case after Cobb requested DNA be retested. The DNA later identified Dustin McCall -- who is currently serving time -- as the perpetrator.

23 people have been exonerated in Bexar County.

SpaceX gets the go to increase its rocket launches

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted SpaceX approval to increase its rocket launches from five to 25 times per year at its South Texas launch site.

The FAA said there would be no significant impact to the environment with the increase as long as SpaceX takes additional steps to protect the local area.

Environmental activists opposed the FAA's review and said that the launches have littered island communities with debris.

Two SpaceX launches earlier this year both ended in explosions over Turks and Caicos and Florida. The next SpaceX launch has not yet been scheduled.

Environment & Natural Resources FAA gives SpaceX environmental approval to increase rocket launches in South Texas The federal agency determined that more frequent launches at SpaceX's rocket site, Starbase, would have no significant impact on the local environment if the company takes the proper mitigation steps. The FAA has not issued a final decision.

San Antonio Public Library celebrates National Pet Week

Pet owners have a chance to teach their pets new tricks and learn how to make a go-bag.

One of the most popular activities is Homemade Pet Food Made Easy. Attendees will watch demonstrations of how to make basic cat and dog food.

McCreless Library will host the event on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. Mission Library is having its event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

National Pet Week runs through May 10th. Visit mysapl.org for more Pet Week events.

The Texas Newsroom's Lauren McGaughy contributed to this report.