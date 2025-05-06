FAA gives SpaceX environmental approval to increase rocket launches in South Texas

SpaceX just got a lot closer to launching more rockets from its base in South Texas.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said there would be no significant impact to the environment if SpaceX increases launches at its Starbase facility from five to 25 times a year — as long as the company takes additional steps to protect the local area. The information was issued in what's called a "final tiered environmental assessment," an in-depth look into the request's potential effects.

Starbase is located on the southern tip of Texas outside Brownsville. Starship, the rocket eventually meant to take humans to Mars, launches from there.

The approval is a big win for Elon Musk's rocket company, and brings him much closer to gaining final approval to increase the launch cadence.

It comes just days after SpaceX employees who live around the South Texas launch site voted to make the area its own city. SpaceX now wants the state of Texas to give it more control over closing the nearby public beach for launches, a power that currently resides with county officials. A bill that would accomplish this has momentum in the state Legislature.

The changes are opposed by some local activists who say the company's presence has damaged the area's fragile environment and blocked access to the public beach.

"Lawmakers must demand that the FAA restart this review of SpaceX's permit process for the sake of our community and the island communities littered with flammable rocket debris," Bekah Hinojosa with the South Texas Environmental Justice Network told The Texas Newsroom.

The FAA did acknowledge that increasing the launch cadence could hurt the local ecosystem, mentioning potential harm to sea turtles and marine mammals. The assessment said SpaceX should work with federal agencies to lessen harmful effects.

The next launch from Starbase has not been scheduled. The last Starship launch in March failed after the rocket did not reach its target altitude and exploded. SpaceX is investigating the incident.

Steve Kulm, a public affairs specialist with the FAA, said the agency will make a final decision on SpaceX's request after the company completes other licensing requirements.

