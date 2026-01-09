Cold front to drop San Antonio highs 20 degrees, stir up winds on Saturday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front will be a game changer for San Antonio's unseasonably warm weather, at least until next week.

The front is expected to push into the area late Friday night or early Saturday morning. After seeing highs around 80 much of this week, San Antonians can expect highs this weekend and for much of next week to remain in the 60s. Wakeup temperatures during the same period will be in the 40s.

Even San Antonians used to balmy weather for much of the year are now longing for a cold snap that will make it feel like winter. The National Weather Service reports the average high so far this January in the Alamo City has been around 79 degrees or 16 degrees above average.

The fact remains that San Antonio has not felt anything that resembles winter this year. A hard freeze has yet to be recorded inside the green and white city limit signs around San Antonio.

The cold front might trigger a little rain for some spots, but the chances of more severe weather remain to the east and northeast of San Antonio on Friday and Friday night.

Gusty winds are expected on Friday night and Saturday, up to 35 miles per hour out of the north at times. North winds will die down on Sunday and become calm to start next week.