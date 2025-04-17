Fiesta DWI enforcement ramps up; TX House gives initial OK to school vouchers; SAISD reopens sexual assault case

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

School voucher plan gets preliminary approval

After hours-long debate, the controversial bill that would establish a school voucher program in Texas was given an initial okay from the Texas House early this morning.

The billion-dollar education savings account program would allow parents to use public funds towards private school costs.

The proposal now needs one more procedural vote from the full chamber before heading over to the Senate.

SAISD reopens sexual assault case

San Antonio ISD is reopening an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at its Young Women's Leadership Academy.

An initial investigation found no evidence of assault, but the district will conduct a second investigation to assuage parent concerns.

In a letter sent to parents and staff on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent Shawn Bird said SAISD will also ask Child Protective Services to re-open their investigation.

There will be a campus meeting to share the results of the investigation once it's complete.

Demolition continues at ITC building

The Conservation Society of San Antonio initially filed a lawsuit to halt the demolition of the building that housed the Institute of Texan Cultures.

The building's owner, the University of Texas at San Antonio, says a court does not have jurisdiction in the matter. The court later allowed demolition to continue.

The Conservation Society appealed that ruling on Wednesday, saying the Hemisfair-era building could still be incorporated into a redevelopment plan for the proposed downtown sports & entertainment district.

City council considers funding new ACS campus

San Antonio Council members Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Phyllis Viagran, and Marc Whyte have proposed that the city begin the process of finding a new site for Animal Care Services (ACS) and associated costs.

Assistant City Manager David McCary said ACS is rapidly improving its services.

"ACS is currently responding to 82% of our critical calls, and that's far from where we were at 45%," McCary said.

The policy proposal suggests the 2027 city bond could be one funding source for a new ACS campus.

DWI enforcement ramps up for Fiesta

The Texas Department of Transportation and other local law enforcement agencies will increase DWI enforcement across San Antonio during Fiesta celebrations.

San Antonio police arrested 139 people for DWIs last year during Fiesta — the lowest number over the last four years.

2024 also marked the end of an 11-year streak without a DWI fatality during Fiesta.

Fiesta goers are urged to designate a sober driver or use rideshares and public transportation.

TxDOT along with key local law enforcement agencies, SAPD, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, TxDPS, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and surrounding agencies, gathered to discuss their efforts to combat impaired driving and enhance public safety during Fiesta this year. pic.twitter.com/CmhUZhbj73 — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 16, 2025

Grizzley the dog raises 11K for SA Humane Society

During Fiesta, the San Antonio Humane Society posts images of dogs on their website where you can pick your favorite and make a donation in their honor.

This year a big, black, fluffy dog named Grizzley raised $11,000 dollars to win the contest. He will be crowned like Fiesta royalty during a coronation later this month.

The humane society will use the Fiesta money raised this year to support up to 5,000 animal adoptions and up to 20,000 spay and neuter and other medical surgeries.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.