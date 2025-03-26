© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

Bexar County modifies Spurs arena MOU; SAWS could impose liens; Downtown I-35 closures removed for Final Four

By Marian Navarro
Published March 26, 2025 at 6:26 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: You could see some heavy rainfall with an 80% chance of showers throughout the day. A high near 80 with wind gusts as strong as 20 mph.

Environment & Natural Resources
Heavy rain will drench San Antonio area through Friday
Brian Kirkpatrick
Rain chances for Thursday pegged at 100%

Bexar County approves modified MOU for Spurs arena

The modified memorandum of understanding (MOU) approved by Bexar County Commissioners Tuesday specified general property taxpayers will not be called on to finance the proposed downtown arena.

A venue tax and property taxes from a tax increment reinvestment zone are still in the mix as funding mechanisms instead. 

The county, city, and Spurs plan to lay out their respective financial contributions for the public by July.

Commissioners also authorized County Judge Peter Sakai to negotiate a second MOU with Rodeo officials to maximize the use of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

City Manager Erik Walsh speaking to reporters about the decision to close the Migrant Resource Center.
Government/Politics
City Council moves forward on negotiating framework with Spurs and county over new arena
Josh Peck
The vote is one early step in the process toward a new $1.5 billion Spurs arena downtown.

Liens could be imposed over delinquent water bills

San Antonio City Council will soon consider a policy to allow San Antonio Water System (SAWS) to place liens on property owners who are delinquent on their water bills for long periods of time.

The proposal allows SAWS to place liens on any property owner that is delinquent in amounts that exceed $25,000

The policy proposal arose after water was cut off to several delinquent apartment complexes last year, impacting tenants.

Government/Politics
San Antonio Water System may soon have the power to impose liens on major delinquent property owners
Josh Peck
City council members are advocating for the new power as a way to bring delinquent property owners into compliance and avoid water shutoffs at apartment complexes that hurt tenants who properly paid their bills.

Downtown lanes open in time for Final Four, Fiesta

Lane closures in downtown San Antonio on I-35 south between I-10 and Cesar Chavez will be removed to accommodate traffic for the Final Four and Fiesta.

The closures were in place to allow crews to complete bridge joint repairs.

Closures will resume in early May after the conclusion of Fiesta. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025.

TSA to enforce Real IDs this May

Real IDs are required to travel within the U.S.

These are driver's licenses or other forms of state-issued IDs that are necessary to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities.

Travelers must be REAL ID compliant if they plan to fly on or after May 7th. 

Texas REAL IDS have a gold circle with a star on the top right corner.

San Antonio gears up for book festival

Over 100 authors will be in San Antonio next month for the 13th annual San Antonio Book Festival.

"It is a completely free event that features authors and sessions about every type of book, from picture book to history to horror to romance," said Anna Dobben, literary director of the festival.

The festival is Saturday, April 12, on the grounds of the Central Library downtown.

Click here for more details and to view the lineup.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro