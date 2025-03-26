Bexar County modifies Spurs arena MOU; SAWS could impose liens; Downtown I-35 closures removed for Final Four

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: You could see some heavy rainfall with an 80% chance of showers throughout the day. A high near 80 with wind gusts as strong as 20 mph.

Bexar County approves modified MOU for Spurs arena

The modified memorandum of understanding (MOU) approved by Bexar County Commissioners Tuesday specified general property taxpayers will not be called on to finance the proposed downtown arena.

A venue tax and property taxes from a tax increment reinvestment zone are still in the mix as funding mechanisms instead.

The county, city, and Spurs plan to lay out their respective financial contributions for the public by July.

Commissioners also authorized County Judge Peter Sakai to negotiate a second MOU with Rodeo officials to maximize the use of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Liens could be imposed over delinquent water bills

San Antonio City Council will soon consider a policy to allow San Antonio Water System (SAWS) to place liens on property owners who are delinquent on their water bills for long periods of time.

The proposal allows SAWS to place liens on any property owner that is delinquent in amounts that exceed $25,000

The policy proposal arose after water was cut off to several delinquent apartment complexes last year, impacting tenants.

Downtown lanes open in time for Final Four, Fiesta

Lane closures in downtown San Antonio on I-35 south between I-10 and Cesar Chavez will be removed to accommodate traffic for the Final Four and Fiesta.

The closures were in place to allow crews to complete bridge joint repairs.

Closures will resume in early May after the conclusion of Fiesta. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025.

Good news!👏👏 All lanes of SB I-35 in downtown San Antonio are open from I-10 to Cesar Chavez. Closures in this area will be paused during April to accommodate higher traffic volumes during Final Four and Fiesta. Work will resume in early May. pic.twitter.com/7kbk8SgVW2 — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) March 25, 2025

TSA to enforce Real IDs this May

Real IDs are required to travel within the U.S.

These are driver's licenses or other forms of state-issued IDs that are necessary to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities.

Travelers must be REAL ID compliant if they plan to fly on or after May 7th.

Texas REAL IDS have a gold circle with a star on the top right corner.

San Antonio gears up for book festival

Over 100 authors will be in San Antonio next month for the 13th annual San Antonio Book Festival.

"It is a completely free event that features authors and sessions about every type of book, from picture book to history to horror to romance," said Anna Dobben, literary director of the festival.

The festival is Saturday, April 12, on the grounds of the Central Library downtown.

Click here for more details and to view the lineup.