SA aids laid off federal workers; Crews contain more of Crabapple Fire; Fiesta 2025 details unveiled today

Crabapple Fire now 90% contained

Crews are still working to contain the 9,700-acre Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County north of Fredericksburg.

The Gillespie County Sheriff's office said a damage assessment revealed nine total residences and 20 other structures have been destroyed in the fire.

One firefighter was injured Sunday while working the fire.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says crews continue to extinguish hotspots in the area.

SA to aid local workers impacted by federal cuts

A city-led collaboration aims to help non-military federal employees in San Antonio who have been laid off in the Trump administration's efforts to cut government spending.

Workforce Solutions Alamo and the City of San Antonio's Ready to Work Program are preparing to help the workers fill empty city jobs and expedite the hiring process.

There are close to 38,000 non-military federal employees in the San Antonio area. It's unknown how many of them will permanently lose their jobs.

Texas legislature takes up mental health medication bill

House Bill 1151 aims to expand parental rights, making it possible to ignore doctors’ recommendations around powerful psychotropic drugs.

It would make it impossible to terminate their parental rights if they don’t administer the powerful medications.

Some child welfare advocates in the state have expressed concern about children with severe mental health needs whose safety they say is at risk without the medication.

The bill will be heard in a public committee today and follows two sessions where lawmakers have dramatically reduced the state’s ability to intervene in families on behalf of children.

Texas midwife arrested in abortion case

Houston-area midwife Maria Rojas has been arrested after allegedly performing an illegal abortion, a second-degree felony in Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Rojas allegedly ran several clinics where unlicensed individuals provided medical treatment and performed abortions.

Paxton’s office has filed a temporary restraining order to shut down these clinics.

South Texas jail booking facility to close

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has begun the process to close a South Texas jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County amid a drop in immigrant encounters along the Southwest border.

The booking facility was opened in 2022 as part of Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.

The state is phasing out operations at the facility. It's expected to officially close next month.

Abbott said the state has offered the facility to the Trump administration for federal border operations.

Texas will close the jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County thanks to @realDonaldTrump’s swift action to secure our border.



The Trump Administration is quickly deporting illegal immigrants.



Commission unveils Fiesta details today

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission shares details today on the city's biggest celebration of the year, which is expected to attract 2.5 million people.

This includes what is new for Fiesta 2025

The citywide "party with a purpose" runs from April 24 to May 4.

