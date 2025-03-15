Crews fighting back 9,700-acre grass fire north of Fredericksburg; how to help recovery effort

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fire crews from across the region are fighting a large grass fire north of Fredericksburg that has spread to 9,700 acres.

The blaze near Lower Crabapple Road started around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, with smoke blowing as far as Austin.

Fredericksburg Fire EMS reported on Facebook on Monday that the fire — which the Texas A&M Forest Service titled the Crabapple Fire — was at least 65% contained.

Officials asked the public to avoid the area as firefighters continued working to contain the fire.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction for the area north of Fredericksburg.

Central Texas has cut power to the affected area. Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones issued a declaration of disaster, which allows local officials to evacuate, close roads, and control access to the area.

A shelter is available at Faith Baptist Church at 3022 N State Highway for anyone who has been displaced. Officials say at least 500 people have needed to evacuate.

Gillespie County has partnered with the OneStar Foundation to create the Crabapple Fire Relief Fund to help with the recovery effort.

On Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the state's request for Fire Management Assistance Grants for the Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County. The approval makes Texas eligible for 75% reimbursement from the federal government for costs associated with fighting the wildfire.

Gov. Greg Abbott said the state is working to provide all necessary resources to local officials.

The North Texas Rest Area Fire — which burned nearly 8,000 acres and is 100% contained — was also included in grant assistance.

A red flag warning was in effect for all of South-Central Texas on Friday and Saturday because of high winds and prime conditions for wildfires in the area. The winds subsided on Sunday, but a red flag warning was in effect on Monday.

The National Weather Service reminded everyone to avoid any activities that could spark a wildfire, including outdoor burning, parking vehicles on dry grass or disposing of cigarettes improperly.

There are currently seven wildfires in Texas affecting more than 33,000 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.