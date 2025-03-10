Veterans react to military's DEI purge; Hemisfair's Civic Park opens phase two; Iconic West Side mural painted over

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 77. Clear tonight, for a low near 47.

Veterans react to military's DEI purge

The Department of Defense is removing DEI related material from all of the military’s digital presence in compliance with President Trump's executive orders.

Retired Marine Corps Officer Amy McGrath was the first woman to fly an F18 into combat.

"History isn't only John Glenn and Alan Shepard and General MacArthur. History is also Rosemary Mariner and Matisse Wright and Laurie Tanner," she said. "To me, you're just trying to erase the inspiration for the future."

Hemisfair opens second phase of Civic Park

Phases one and two of Civic Park at Hemisfair — the site of the 1968 World's Fair — include a diverse combination of green areas, water features, shade, and gathering spots for visitors to enjoy.

Phase one of the Civic Park restoration was completed in 2023. The second phase concludes the renovations of Hemisfair's seven-acre northwestern zone.

Phase three of the Hemisfair’s Master Plan will feature a renovation of the Tower Park around the Tower of the Americas.

Iconic West Side mural painted over

The "La Musica de San Antonio" mural on San Antonio’s West Side has been painted over following the purchase of the building.

The enormous mural — a project of San Antonio cultural Arts — celebrated the musicians who created the soundtrack of San Antonio, including Lydia Mendoza, Randy Garibay, and Rosita Fernandez.

Over 30 artists contributed to the mural in the last 16 years.

San Anto Cultural Arts is in contact with the apologetic developer to recreate the mural in the same location.

No criminal charges in Boerne bleacher collapse

The Kendall County District Attorney's Office says it will not pursue criminal charges in connection to a deadly bleacher collapse at the Kendall County Fair's rodeo last year.

A 79-year-old woman died, and several others were injured.

City officials say the venue did not apply for the required city-issued permits for the bleachers. Therefore, no structural review or inspections were conducted.

The DA's office said in a statement there is insufficient evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

West Texas measles cases rise

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday 39 new measles cases in West Texas, bringing the total to 198 since late January.

Gaines County — where the outbreak originated — is at 137 cases.

Only five of the confirmed cases have occurred in vaccinated people, the rest are not vaccinated, or their status is unknown.

The state updates case numbers every Tuesday and Friday.

SA airport predicts record-breaking spring break travel

Officials with San Antonio International Airport (SAT) report more than 200,000 travelers will pass through the airport by the time spring break ends on March 16.

That's a 5% increase over last year's spring break season. Top destinations include Las Vegas, Denver, Miami, and San Juan, among others.

SAT officials recommend that travelers check flight status before arriving and make sure to have a parking plan.