Phase two of HemisFair's Civic Park in downtown San Antonio is now open

Hemisfair’s Civic Park Phase 2 was officially completed and opened to the public on March 6. Hemisfair is a park district that features Yanaguana Garden, Civic Park and Tower Park and was the site of the 1968 World’s Fair.

“This is the place where we call it 'Where San Antonio Meets,'" said Andres Andujar, CEO of Hemisfair. “It’s a place for a community to gather, celebrate and to protest and to run.”

The second and final phase of the Civic Park concludes the renovations of the seven-acre Hemisfair's northwestern zone.

At the north entrance of Civic Park, Source Plaza is decorated with trees, lights and tables. It is located next to what Melissa Robinson, director of finance and real estate for Hemisfair, said was the most heavily traveled intersection from a pedestrian's standpoint, the Market Street, South Alamo Street and Losoya Street intersection.

1 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-07.jpg Source Plaza at Hemisfair Civic Park. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-01.jpg The Great Lawn at Hemisfair Civic Park. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-11.jpg The Springs at Hemisfair Civic Park. Saile Aranda / TPR

“The middle of this plaza was intentionally designed to be flexible, to put different things in this space so that the community can enjoy,” Robinson said.

Phase 1 of the Civic Park restoration was completed in 2023. It included an open green area called The Great Lawn, The Promenade, a communal path that connects Yanaguana Garden and Civic Park and The Springs, a water feature where visitors can dip their feet in the water.

Yanaguana Garden is part of the southwest zone of Hemisfair and opened in 2015. It was the first phase of the Hemisfair Master Plan, which was approved by the City Council in 2012. The garden features a playground, a sand pit, a water pit, ping pong tables and more interactive features for all ages.

“If you want to host an event here, you want to have a big birthday party and rent out this space, hire a DJ and have the cocktails and everything, you can call our events team, and they’ll do that for you,” Robinson explained.

The Zócalo stands for “main square” and is adjacent to The Stage which will be home to performers and community events.

“This is meant to be our gathering space,” Robinson said. “If you want to go grab a margarita and bring it out here, you’re able to do that, or if you just want to sit and catch up with an old friend.”

To honor the original acequia that once ran through Hemisfair, a representation of the origin fountain is located in the Zócalo, right in between the Source Plaza and The Promenade. The water goes down the new acequia channel and continues through springs one through five.

1 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-09.jpg The Promenade walkway connects Downtown with Southtown. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-05.jpg The origin fountain represents the old acequia that use to run through Hemisfair. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — CivicPark_03.05.25_aranda-08.jpg The new acequia channel runs next to The Promenade at Civic Park. Saile Aranda / TPR

A completed version of The Promenade features a shaded path that connects downtown to Southtown. The acequia stream and The Springs can be appreciated as visitors stroll through the walkway.

Hemisfair has a free portable Wi-Fi hotspot for visitors to use.

Anjuar said Hemisfair invited the community at the beginning of the planning process for the park's restoration. People were encouraged to participate and pitch in ideas of what parks should include, and the top two ideas were to include shade and water.

“They need to come and enjoy their plans,” Andujar said. “We’ve built it. It’s done, and there’s more celebrations to come.”