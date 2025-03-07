San Antonio International Airport expects record Spring Break travel

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) said on Friday that it expects a record 203,000 travelers to pass through its terminals by the time Spring Break ends on March 16.

Airport officials reported that's a 5% increase over Spring Break 2024.

“Just yesterday we welcomed 19,000 travelers in one day at SAT. Spring Break is here,” said Tonya Hope, public relations manager at SAT. “We’re prepared as always and expect to see many more students and families beginning their Spring Break in San Antonio."

In a statement, the airport shared these travel tips:



Check the status of your flight before arriving at SAT.

Arrive at least two hours before your boarding time if you have a domestic flight.

Arrive at least three hours before your boarding time if you have an international flight.

Have your ticket, passport, and identification ready.

Have a parking plan — use ride-share, park in either of the airport’s garages, use valet or VIA Stone Oak Park & Ride services.

The Transportation Security Administration reported new screening equipment means travelers no longer have to remove liquids or electronics from their luggage. Travelers should have a government-issued photo ID ready for the security checkpoint.

Airport officials said SAT’s ten most popular Spring Break destinations were:



Las Vegas Denver Los Angeles Orlando Phoenix Atlanta Mexico City Dallas Seattle Chicago



The airport's newly added Spring Break destinations are Cancun, Miami, New York, San Juan, and Tampa.

Travelers with packing questions should visit the TSA’s website. For more information about SAT, visit the airport’s website.