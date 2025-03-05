© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

Bexar County sees wildfires, dust; UTSA poll shows early leaders in mayoral race; expert warns against 'measles parties'

By Marian Navarro
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:05 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy with a high near 76 and winds gusting as strong as 20 miles an hour. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Bexar, Atascosa counties see wildfires, dust

Wildfires impacted 182 homes in Bexar County's far South Side on Tuesday.

Officials reopened Interstate 37 and Southton road for area residents who were forced to evacuate. They were able to return to their homes after 8 p.m. last night.

Preliminary reports find one mobile home, two barns, two chicken coops, and one shed were lost in the fire.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports suspended dusts from strong winds Tuesday will lower the air quality into the lower end of the moderate range for the San Antonio area, Corpus Christi and Laredo.

Environment & Natural Resources
Winds, fires and dust: Bexar and Atascosa counties endure multiple weather dramas
Brian Kirkpatrick
A dust storm struck the Alamo City region around 4 p.m. Health officials urged people who are sensitive to poor air quality to remain indoors. Also, multiple shelters were opened for people displaced by the fires.

Texas measles cases continue to increase

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 159 from last week's update of 146.

The outbreak is still isolated to West Texas. The majority of the cases are in Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Out of the total number of cases, five individuals are vaccinated — the rest are not, or their status is unknown.

A sign warning of measles is posted on a glass door as a patient checks in for an appointment in the family medicine wing of at the Texas Tech Physicians of the Permian Basin Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Odessa, Texas.
Public Health
State reports 159 cases of measles in South Plains region
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Medical professionals have stressed the importance of getting the MMR vaccine since the outbreak began. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status can request records from their primary care providers.

Expert warns against "measles parties"

Parents of children who have not been vaccinated against measles may seek ways to control their child’s exposure to it.

For some parents, that means intentionally exposing them to an infected child.

UT Health San Antonio infectious diseases Dr. Jason Bowling says these so-called "measles parties" are dangerous.

"With all of these diseases, there's always the risk of serious complications, and with measles, even death," he said.

UTSA poll shows top candidates in mayoral race

A recent poll of likely voters from the University of Texas at San Antonio's Center for Public Opinion Research finds more than half of voters still don’t know who they will vote for in the upcoming municipal election for mayor.

Two-time congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones is narrowly leading the pack of 27 candidates.

Nine percent of voters in the February poll picked Jones as their candidate for mayor, followed by District 9 Councilmember John Courage and District 8 Councilmember Manny Pelaez.

The top seven candidates for mayor based on support from the UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research February poll.
Government/Politics
UTSA poll: Gina Ortiz Jones leads San Antonio mayor’s race; Project Marvel has little support
Josh Peck
The UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research found that more than half of all voters in the poll have not yet picked their candidate for mayor.

SAISD makes more cuts to central office

Officials at San Antonio ISD say they’ve reduced the central office budget by $17 million by eliminating several positions. That comes on top of cuts in previous years that add up to $45 million total in annual savings.

A district statement did not specify how many positions will be eliminated.

Affected employees will be given the first opportunity to interview for essential vacant positions.

The outside of San Antonio ISD's new Central Office Building in September 2021.
Education
San Antonio ISD makes another round of cuts to central office staff
Camille Phillips
In a statement, SAISD officials said the cuts will reduce the district’s central office budget by $17 million next year, helping the district with a '$51 million structural deficit.'

Rep. Joaquin Castro joins Democrats' protest of Trump address

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro was one of several Democrats to hold up a sign that read "false" during President Donald Trump's address to Congress last night.

Castro protested Trump's many executive actions circumventing Congress, including the establishment of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Castro also held up a sign that said "protect veterans" amid cuts to the federal workforce.

Houston Congressman Al Green was escorted out of the chamber last night for interrupting the president during the speech.

Government/Politics
Starting with Rep. Al Green, Democrats protest against Trump's speech to Congress
Elena Moore
The Texas Democrat stood, shouting, as the president addressed a joint session of Congress. After Rep. Green refused to retake his seat, Speaker Mike Johnson ordered him removed from the chamber.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro