Bexar County sees wildfires, dust; UTSA poll shows early leaders in mayoral race; expert warns against 'measles parties'

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and windy with a high near 76 and winds gusting as strong as 20 miles an hour. Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Bexar, Atascosa counties see wildfires, dust

Wildfires impacted 182 homes in Bexar County's far South Side on Tuesday.

Officials reopened Interstate 37 and Southton road for area residents who were forced to evacuate. They were able to return to their homes after 8 p.m. last night.

Preliminary reports find one mobile home, two barns, two chicken coops, and one shed were lost in the fire.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports suspended dusts from strong winds Tuesday will lower the air quality into the lower end of the moderate range for the San Antonio area, Corpus Christi and Laredo.

Texas measles cases continue to increase

The number of confirmed cases has risen to 159 from last week's update of 146.

The outbreak is still isolated to West Texas. The majority of the cases are in Gaines County, where the outbreak is centered.

Out of the total number of cases, five individuals are vaccinated — the rest are not, or their status is unknown.

Public Health State reports 159 cases of measles in South Plains region Medical professionals have stressed the importance of getting the MMR vaccine since the outbreak began. Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status can request records from their primary care providers.

Expert warns against "measles parties"

Parents of children who have not been vaccinated against measles may seek ways to control their child’s exposure to it.

For some parents, that means intentionally exposing them to an infected child.

UT Health San Antonio infectious diseases Dr. Jason Bowling says these so-called "measles parties" are dangerous.

"With all of these diseases, there's always the risk of serious complications, and with measles, even death," he said.

UTSA poll shows top candidates in mayoral race

A recent poll of likely voters from the University of Texas at San Antonio's Center for Public Opinion Research finds more than half of voters still don’t know who they will vote for in the upcoming municipal election for mayor.

Two-time congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones is narrowly leading the pack of 27 candidates.

Nine percent of voters in the February poll picked Jones as their candidate for mayor, followed by District 9 Councilmember John Courage and District 8 Councilmember Manny Pelaez.

SAISD makes more cuts to central office

Officials at San Antonio ISD say they’ve reduced the central office budget by $17 million by eliminating several positions. That comes on top of cuts in previous years that add up to $45 million total in annual savings.

A district statement did not specify how many positions will be eliminated.

Affected employees will be given the first opportunity to interview for essential vacant positions.

Rep. Joaquin Castro joins Democrats' protest of Trump address

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro was one of several Democrats to hold up a sign that read "false" during President Donald Trump's address to Congress last night.

Castro protested Trump's many executive actions circumventing Congress, including the establishment of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Castro also held up a sign that said "protect veterans" amid cuts to the federal workforce.

Houston Congressman Al Green was escorted out of the chamber last night for interrupting the president during the speech.