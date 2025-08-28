TPR News Now: Thursday, August 28, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- North East ISD shares guidance for LGBTQ students amid new anti-DEI law
- Texas House gives initial OK to flood bill that bolsters communication
- FEMA staff critical of Trump’s budget cuts placed on leave
- Mayor Jones pitches San Antonio to Taiwan delegation for electric car and drone manufacturing
- County officials, sheriff’s department debate deputy numbers in budget process
Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be hot and sunny today, with a high near 99. A cold front is expected to arrive in the area this weekend to provide slight relief for the holiday— temperatures will dip to the low 90s, with rain chances on Sunday and Monday on Labor Day.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.