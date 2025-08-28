TPR News Now: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



North East ISD shares guidance for LGBTQ students amid new anti-DEI law

Texas House gives initial OK to flood bill that bolsters communication

FEMA staff critical of Trump’s budget cuts placed on leave

Mayor Jones pitches San Antonio to Taiwan delegation for electric car and drone manufacturing

County officials, sheriff’s department debate deputy numbers in budget process

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be hot and sunny today, with a high near 99. A cold front is expected to arrive in the area this weekend to provide slight relief for the holiday— temperatures will dip to the low 90s, with rain chances on Sunday and Monday on Labor Day.