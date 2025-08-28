© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Thursday, August 28, 2025

By Marian Navarro
Published August 28, 2025 at 5:41 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:  

  • North East ISD shares guidance for LGBTQ students amid new anti-DEI law
  • Texas House gives initial OK to flood bill that bolsters communication
  • FEMA staff critical of Trump’s budget cuts placed on leave
  • Mayor Jones pitches San Antonio to Taiwan delegation for electric car and drone manufacturing
  • County officials, sheriff’s department debate deputy numbers in budget process

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be hot and sunny today, with a high near 99. A cold front is expected to arrive in the area this weekend to provide slight relief for the holiday— temperatures will dip to the low 90s, with rain chances on Sunday and Monday on Labor Day.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro