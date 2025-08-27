TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Texas legislature advances bill that expands Texas AG's prosecutorial power in election crimes
- UTSA evacuates students following two hoax threats
- The State of Texas purchases the Menger, Crockett hotels
- Flight 10 of SpaceX's Starship a success
- Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office implements new public identification policy
- VIA offers Park & Ride for The Weeknd’s SA concert
Today's weather in San Antonio: There’s a 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 95 and a low near 76 later on tonight.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.