TPR News Now: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

Texas legislature advances bill that expands Texas AG's prosecutorial power in election crimes

UTSA evacuates students following two hoax threats

The State of Texas purchases the Menger, Crockett hotels

Flight 10 of SpaceX's Starship a success

Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office implements new public identification policy

VIA offers Park & Ride for The Weeknd’s SA concert

Today's weather in San Antonio: There’s a 20% chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, the day will be partly sunny with a high near 95 and a low near 76 later on tonight.