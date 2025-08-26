TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says local residents could have three chances to vote for or against Project Marvel
- Kerr County OKs team to fast-track flood warning system
- Double Up Food Bucks Program aims to increase access to healthy foods for low-income families
- Local law enforcement on the lookout for DUIs this Labor Day weekend
- SpaceX again scrubs flight 10 of its massive Starship on Monday
Today's weather in San Antonio: Residents could see stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms — around a 30% chance. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 102.
