TPR News Now: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones says local residents could have three chances to vote for or against Project Marvel

Kerr County OKs team to fast-track flood warning system

Double Up Food Bucks Program aims to increase access to healthy foods for low-income families

Local law enforcement on the lookout for DUIs this Labor Day weekend

SpaceX again scrubs flight 10 of its massive Starship on Monday

Today's weather in San Antonio: Residents could see stray afternoon showers and thunderstorms — around a 30% chance. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 96 and heat index values as high as 102.