TPR News Now: Friday, August 29, 2025

This morning's headlines:



Freedom of information advocates call new policy from Bexar County medical examiner an "overreach"

Expert says redistricting lawsuit likely faces roadblocks ahead

Lawmakers continue to consider replacing the STARR test, OK abortion pill crackdown

SA council discusses $303 million proposed budget for Public Works Department

AAA Texas says gas, hotels, and food prices are lower this Labor Day

Today's weather in San Antonio: It's going to be mostly sunny and hot today with a high near 101 and heat index values as high as 106.

Looking towards Labor Day Weekend, a cold front will stall north of San Antonio on Saturday before it punches through to set up slightly cooler weather on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances are also possible.