Winds, fires and dust: Bexar and Atascosa counties endure multiple weather dramas

Bexar County and the City of San Antonio worked to contain wildfires in South Bexar County on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The county said in a statement that hot spots emerged around the Calaveras fire near Interstate 37 and Southton Road before winds began to die down later in the evening.

There were approximately 182 homes in the impacted area. Residents in those affected areas were encouraged to evacuate as state, regional, and local responders worked to contain the fire.

Emergency responders included the City of San Antonio Fire Department, Bexar County Emergency Service Districts, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Forest Service, and Texas Department of Emergency Management.

A temporary shelter was established at the Mission Espada Fellowship Hall at 10040 Espada Road.

By 8 p.m. officials opened the area for residents to return home.

The statement also detailed that, based on preliminary reports, one mobile home, two barns, two chicken coops, and one shed were lost due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

There were several stubborn areas of fire north of Duke Road between Trumbo Road and Pleasanton Road in South Bexar County.

Main roadways reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to allow residents to return to their homes.

Firefighters remained onsite throughout the night to continue to address any hot spots.

Air quality

Strong winds and area wildfires impacted air quality Tuesday night.

Staying indoors as much as possible is recommended.

Monitor local air quality updates at AirNow.gov

Wildfire prevention tips

Residents are asked to help prevent additional wildfires by following these safety tips:



Properly dispose of cigarettes and matches, as they can easily ignite dry grass

Make sure no vehicle parts drag on the ground, including low chains

Do not park a recently driven car on dry grass

Do not use a lawn mower on weeds or dry grass

Avoid outdoor burning and obey burn bans

Tuesday afternoon saw high winds, wildfires and dust storms

On Tuesday, after hours of high winds, power outages and wildfires, the San Antonio region endured a dust storm.

Satellite photos from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed a large dust cloud over central Texas sweeping toward the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

The storm struck the Alamo City region around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The western horizon was quickly obscured, and San Antonio's skies were filled with a beige haze. Health officials urged people who are sensitive to poor air quality to remain indoors on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The dust cloud was the latest weather drama in a long, sunny, windy day that began with strong gusts and a fire warning.

1 of 15 — IMG_0163.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 15 — IMG_0192.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 15 — IMG_0172.jpg Smoke from Tuesday's wildfires Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 15 — image000002.jpg Law enforcement officials set up a barricade keep drivers away from the fires in Bexar County. Vivian Zuniga / TPR 5 of 15 — Dust storm.png A wave of dust sweeping toward San Antonio on Tuesday, March 4. NOAA 6 of 15 — Southon grass fire.png A TransGuide camera glimpsed smoke from a grass fire near I-37 and Southton Road on Tuesday, March 4. TransGuide / Texas Department of Transportation 7 of 15 — Dust1.jpg A dust storm brought hazy skies across the San Antonio area on Tuesday, March 4. Jack Morgan / TPR 8 of 15 — Dust2.jpg The dust storm Jack Morgan / TPR 9 of 15 — IMG_0168.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 10 of 15 — 281 and sonterra.png TransGuide showed that Tuesday traffic faced the extra challenge of dust and wind. Screengrab / TransGuide 11 of 15 — 281 Dust.png Screengrab / TransGuide 12 of 15 — Wind1.jpg Wind damage in Boerne on Tuesday, March 4. Jack Morgan / TPR 13 of 15 — Wind2.jpg Jack Morgan / TPR 14 of 15 — Housefire1.jpg The San Antonio Fire Department reported a two alarm fire swept through three homes in the 300 block of Lamar, near downtown, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There were no injuries. Joey Palacios / TPR 15 of 15 — IMG_2364.HEIC.jpeg The San Antonio Fire Department reported a two alarm fire swept through three homes in the 300 block of Lamar, near downtown, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There were no injuries. Joey Palacios / TPR

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office reported on social media that fire departments from around the county as well as ASCO deputies and DPS troopers responded to multiple house fires in the area of Old Pleasanton Road and Big Leaf Road. The gusts were blamed for spreading the multiple blazes.

Officials advised people to avoid the area and watch for first responders if need for travel in the area is necessary.

That update from Atascosa County came soon after Bexar County issued an evacuation order limited to 30 homes around the southeastern part of the county, south of Highway 181 to west on Donop Road, south of Southton Road and east of Streich Road.

Bexar County

Also, the San Antonio Fire Department reported a two-alarm fire swept through three homes in the 300 block of Lamar, near downtown, at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire started in an abandoned home and spread to another abandoned home and one occupied residence. Thirty fire units responded to the scene.

Tuesday's winds spread the fire quickly, but no injuries were reported.

High winds also caused electrical outages across the region.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, the CPS outage map showed thousands of customers across the city without power. The company wrote on social media the largest outages were in the 78251 and 78288 zip codes. However, by sundown, most outages were resolved.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that temporary shelters were opened for people displaced by the fires.



Sandy Oaks Community Center, 4451 Hickory Haven Dr. Elmendorf, TX 78112

Mission Espada Fellowship Hall, 10040 Espada SA, TX 78214

13400 Block Donop Rd in Southeast Bexar County near IH-37 S/Southton Rd

24400 Block of Oliver Rd & Blackjack Rd in South Bexar County near US Hwy 281 S/Mogford

15200 Belen St in South Bexar County near FM 1937/Blue Wing Rd

600 Block of Duke Rd in South Bexar County between Trumbo Rd and Pleasanton Rd

13000 Greenwood Rd in Southwest Bexar County near Pearsall Rd/ IH-35 S

Suspended dust from Tuesday's dust storm could cause some air quality issues again on Wednesday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported the dust will create added particulate matter across much of the state.

It will lower air quality into the lower end of the moderate range for the San Antonio area, Corpus Christi and Laredo.

The air quality is considered acceptable for most residents, but those with breathing problems may want to remain indoors.