Local leaders talk immigration at town hall; Abbott visits SA to champion school vouchers; A love poem for the Alamo City

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy today with a high near 70. An Arctic cold front's arrival pushing through the region tonight could drop wind chills to zero. The National Weather Service issued a Cold Weather Advisory to cover midnight Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.

A Cold Weather Advisory/Extreme Cold Watch issued for much of south central Texas. Temperatures will drop quickly behind an arctic front late Tuesday to produce wind chills in the 6 to 20 degree range Tue PM-Wed AM. Extreme Cold Watch for wind chills 0 to 10 degrees Wed PM-Thu AM pic.twitter.com/1JvimtKPC5 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 17, 2025

Gov. Abbott visits San Antonio to promote school vouchers

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke at the San Antonio Christian School last night for the latest stop on a tour of private Christian schools to promote a school-voucher-like program.

Abbott called on the audience to show their support for vouchers and pushed back against what he said were false claims made about using state dollars to pay for private school.

The street across from the gated school campus was lined with protestors throughout the event who want to keep public dollars in public schools.

The voucher proposal under consideration in Texas would give families $10,000 in state funding to pay for private school tuition.

San Antonio leaders discuss immigration enforcement

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke in an effort to separate fact from rhetoric and to quell fears among the area's large migrant population.

Salazar says there have been no local mass roundups of immigrants by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Nirenberg also emphasized the city has always followed immigration law under past and present administrations.

Long-awaited hearing on Guajolote Ranch development begins

A proposed development in Helotes has drawn criticism and lawsuits over the potential environmental damage it could cause.

The State Office of Administrative Hearings will begin hearing evidence on whether or not to grant a permit for Lennar Homes Guajolote Ranch development to discharge 1,000,000 gallons per day of sewage effluent into Helotes Creek.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during a tour of the area that the water that goes into Helotes Creek is critical for millions of residents who depend on the Edwards Aquifer.

The judge presiding in this case is expected to issue a ruling sometime this spring.

Southwest Research Institute presents TBI research advancement

San Antonio-based Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) held its 77th annual meeting Monday to present its new advancements in research that could benefit injured active-duty military and veterans.

A lack of smell is often an identifier for Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). SwRI showcased a new smell test kit that could be used on site of a potential brain injury.

The smell kit is small, lightweight, and can be used quickly by people with no special skills or training.

A love poem for the Alamo City

San Antonio Poet Laureate Eddie Vega has expressed his love for San Antonio by penning a love poem.

The poem begins by honoring the original inhabitants of the area and captures the aspects that make the city puro San Antonio. — from West Side taco spots, to Oyster Bake, to Quinceñera pictures at the McNay.

