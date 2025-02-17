San Antonio's poet laureate pens love poem to his favorite city

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There are those who say the most effective way to express your love is through a letter, or through a poem.

The city’s current poet laureate did both. He’s Eddie Vega, poet laureate, but also a schoolteacher at Holy Cross.

He begins the poem by honoring our original inhabitants, those who found it so inviting 10,000 years ago.

“A Love Letter to San Antonio…Yanaguana…Land of the Spirit waters to the Payaya Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan who were first here on this sacred soil…”

He first wrote most of the poem when called to do so by a former poet laureate.

"A few years ago, there was another poet laureate project during the poet laureateship of Laurie Ann Guerrero, and she asked for poets from around town to write a love letter to San Antonio," Vega said. "So I set to doing that, and the winners [were] placed downtown at the Plaza de Armas building.”

Like most good poets he says a lot, with not many words.

The city of San Antonio has taken his poem and put video to it.

I wondered if this guy’s love for his city made his wife jealous. He laughed. "She knows that she's part of that romance. The biggest part of the romance,” he said.

Our Poet Laureate's Love Letter to San Antonio

Vega shared the original text of his poem with TPR (below). It varies slightly from his video performance (above).

Yanaguana, land of the spirit waters, to the Payaya Tap Pilam

Coahuiltecan, who were first here on this sacred soil,

San Antonio de Padua, to the friars who gave it that name

San Antone, to those that think they know you

San Anto, to those that truly know your papel picado heart and cowboy boot soul

Forgive me for seeing other cities

Those others aren't you, though they try

Their rivers aren't magical, majestic, mystical making memories as I meander

You are cypress trees with twinkling earrings of Christmas lights

You are HemisFair playsets adorned with happy screams and happier

laughter

You are Alamo Plaza raspas topped with the sweet smiles of endless

summer

You are Southtown art-walks, Westside taco-spots,

Eastside sounds, and a Taste of the Northside

Flea Markets, Farmers Markets, and Hill Country delights

a quick pic at the Selena Bridge, quince pics at the McNay, prom pics at

The Pearl,

a couple pic on a boat, in a carriage, or under a canopy of stars

Bring on a George Strait two-step, chancla-dancing to Flaco’s acordión,

Singing along to Volver Volver, even though we’re not suffering from heartbreak, just a heartache, because Fiesta is only here, once a year

So give me a sunlit Oyster Bake, a moonlit NIOSA

and I'll still wake up early and stand in line with my brothers and sisters

for the good barbacoa, the sweetest Big Red

as we chat, nod in agreement, knowing

the Spurs are going to take it all this year

(or maybe next year)

San Antonio, your formal appellation

San Anto, because we’re intimate friends

Thank you, for letting me in, showing me around, and loving me

Con un abrazo and a kiss on the cheek,