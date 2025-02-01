© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Helotes residents to rally against planned development on Sunday

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published February 1, 2025 at 12:28 PM CST
The 'Blue Hole' on Helotes Creek
Courtesy photo
/
Felipe Garcia
The "Blue Hole" on Helotes Creek

Residents near a proposed subdivision in Northwest Bexar County are planning a rally to bring awareness to a Lennar Homes development plan.

Lennar plans to build 2,900 homes on 1,100 acres on the Guajolote Ranch property.

Residents said the development could dump millions of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek and is an environmental disaster in the making.

The Million Gallon March and the rally take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at The View in Helotes Creek and will feature several speakers, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

