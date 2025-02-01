Helotes residents to rally against planned development on Sunday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Residents near a proposed subdivision in Northwest Bexar County are planning a rally to bring awareness to a Lennar Homes development plan.

Lennar plans to build 2,900 homes on 1,100 acres on the Guajolote Ranch property.

Residents said the development could dump millions of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek and is an environmental disaster in the making.

The Million Gallon March and the rally take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at The View in Helotes Creek and will feature several speakers, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.