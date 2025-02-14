Bexar County hires new elections chief; Council approves spay & neuter contracts; Couples kick off V-Day at courthouse weddings

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Bexar County names new Elections Administrator

The Bexar County Elections Commission, chaired by Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, voted unanimously on Thursday for Michele Carew to succeed longtime Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacquelyn Callanen.

Carew was among over 200 people who applied for the position and was selected from five finalists.

She's scheduled to start on March 1.

City council approves contracts for spay and neuter clinics

San Antonio City Council approved contracts with six veterinarians and veterinary clinics to staff new San Antonio Animal Care Services (SAACS) spay and neuter clinics on the East Side and West Side.

The contracts — which total nearly $400,000 for the year — will allow SAACS to perform an estimated 5,000 more spay and neuter surgeries per year.

Council members said contractors were hired after full-time staff positions at SAACS could not be filled.

Metro Health urges vaccinations amid measles outbreak

West Texas has seen an outbreak of measles, with two dozen confirmed cases in recent weeks.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Deputy Director Anita Kurian said the best preventative measure is to be vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine.

Kurian added that Metro Health is closely monitoring the situation and says you should contact your healthcare provider if you or your child shows symptoms.

Measles is a virus that is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications, especially in children.

Rep. Castro honors the late Joe Bernal

Congressman Joaquin Castro gave a speech Thursday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in honor of San Antonio’s Joe Bernal.

Bernal was a champion for bilingual education and civil rights. He died last month at the age of 97.

Castro said Bernal was a veteran, an educator, and “a pillar of San Antonio and Texas politics."

A celebration of life and funeral mass for Bernal is Feb. 20, at San Fernando Cathedral.

Dozens gather to protest DOGE

San Antonio residents gathered outside of Republican San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy's North Side office on Thursday to protest his support of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Protestors chanted "Chip Roy, do your job," "Deport Musk," and "Stop the coup."

They voiced concerns about DOGE's invasive efforts to skim the personal data of Americans through the Department of Treasury, as well as the buyout plan for federal workers.

Couples kick off Valentine's Day with mass weddings

122 couples tied the knot during the annual midnight mass wedding ceremony on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

Couple Maria and Jesus Ramirez said Valentine's Day marks a special day in their relationship.

"It's our anniversary," Maria said. 'I told him he was my boyfriend on Valentine's about five years ago, I was like, 'You're my boyfriend.'"

Three more ceremonies will be held today at the courthouse at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.