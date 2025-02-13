Bexar County appoints a new elections administrator

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Bexar County Elections Commission has hired a new elections administrator.

The Commission, chaired by Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, voted unanimously on Thursday to select Michele Carew to succeed longtime Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen.

More than 200 people applied for the position, and 46 candidates were interviewed. She was selected from five finalists who were interviewed over the past two weeks.

Carew previously oversaw elections in Hood and Aransas counties and served as an officer in the Texas Association of Elections Administrators from 2017-to-2021, including as president in that final year.

“We emerged with a consensus that Ms. Carew would be the best person to lead Bexar County forward in this critically important position. Her extensive experience overseeing more than 120 elections, her deep knowledge of election law and her commitment to impartiality made her the ideal candidate,” Sakai said, as quoted in a county statement.

She's scheduled to start on March 1. Callanen will continue to oversee the Bexar County Elections Department through the end of February.

Joey Palacios contributed to this report.