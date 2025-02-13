© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Bexar County appoints a new elections administrator

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published February 13, 2025 at 5:59 PM CST
Michele Carew, Bexar County elections administrator
Courtesy photo
/
Bexar County
Michele Carew, Bexar County elections administrator

The Bexar County Elections Commission has hired a new elections administrator.

The Commission, chaired by Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, voted unanimously on Thursday to select Michele Carew to succeed longtime Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen.

More than 200 people applied for the position, and 46 candidates were interviewed. She was selected from five finalists who were interviewed over the past two weeks.

Carew previously oversaw elections in Hood and Aransas counties and served as an officer in the Texas Association of Elections Administrators from 2017-to-2021, including as president in that final year.

“We emerged with a consensus that Ms. Carew would be the best person to lead Bexar County forward in this critically important position. Her extensive experience overseeing more than 120 elections, her deep knowledge of election law and her commitment to impartiality made her the ideal candidate,” Sakai said, as quoted in a county statement.

She's scheduled to start on March 1. Callanen will continue to oversee the Bexar County Elections Department through the end of February.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen has been with the office for nearly 30 years and served as its chief for 19 years.
Joey Palacios contributed to this report.

