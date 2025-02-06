San Antonio students protest Trump policies; TX Senate passes school vouchers; Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off in SA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It'll be mostly sunny today with a high near 82. Increasing clouds tonight, with a low around 64.

Students lead local protest against Trump policies

At least a hundred people gathered at San Antonio City Hall Wednesday for a student-led protest against the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and anti-trans policies.

The protest started as a student walkout at San Antonio ISD schools.

16-year-old Frida Renovato organized the protest. She says she wants other young people to know their voice matters.

“Don't let people or adults tell you that you don't know what you're talking about. You matter. We are the future, so don't let people shut you down," she said.

Texas Senate passes school vouchers

The Texas Senate passed legislation Wednesday creating a school voucher-like program for Texas following seven hours of debate.

Senate Bill 2 would create Education Savings Accounts (ESA), which allow for public funds to be used toward students' private school tuition.

Texas lawmakers say 80% of ESAs will be reserved for families under a certain income threshold — about $160,000 a year for a family of four.

This is the sixth time the Texas Senate has passed school choice. The bill now heads to the Texas House.

Alamo Ranch Parkway overpass gets greenlight

Bexar County Commissioners voted this week to move forward with a project to improve traffic flow on Alamo Ranch Parkway, a heavily congested far-West Side roadway.

A westbound overpass on Alamo Ranch Parkway was completed in 2021 to help ease congestion. Now, an eastbound overpass is planned over the same loop.

Commissioners approved nearly $1.3 million for professional services to design the eastbound overpass.

The county will fund only 10% of the total project. The Texas Department of Transportation will pay the rest as part of a state plan to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Gov. Abbott commends transgender athlete ban in women's sports

Gov. Greg Abbott took to social media to commend President Trump on signing the "Keeping Men out of Women's Sport" executive order.

The order, signed on National Girls and Women in Sports Day, prohibits transgender female athletes from competing in women and girls' sports.

Abbott signed a similar law last legislative session called the Save Women’s Sports Act.

It prohibited biological men from competing against female athletes at Texas colleges and universities.

New poll shows Texans back legalizing marijuana

A new poll from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs shows Texans want to legalize the use of recreational marijuana but ban THC.

The poll showed 62% are in favor of legalizing the use of recreational marijuana. Almost four out of five polled are in favor of legalizing the sale and use of prescription marijuana.

The poll found, however, people don’t want THC products to be accessible.

THC is the main chemical found in cannabis and is what causes the high effect. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has pushed to ban all THC consumable products

Rodeo kicks off in San Antonio

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off today on the grounds of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

The post-rodeo concerts are some of the biggest draws. The lineup includes Keith Urban, Leann Rimes, Jon Pardi, Nelly, and more.

Season 10 American Idol winner Scotty McCreery performs tonight.

The rodeo runs through Feb. 23. Click here for the entire rodeo concert lineup and a list of events.