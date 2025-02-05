San Antonio's Alamo Ranch Parkway to see added overpass

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than 20,000 people call Alamo Ranch in far West Bexar County home.

Traffic can get congested during rush hours, getting in and out of the community via Alamo Ranch Parkway.

The sprawling Alamo Ranch shopping center also attracts a lot of traffic on the west side of Loop 1604, between the parkway and Culebra Road.

Bexar County commissioners this week voted to move forward with a project to help improve traffic flow.

A westbound overpass on Alamo Ranch Parkway over Westwood Loop was completed in 2021 to help ease congestion. And now an eastbound overpass is planned over the same loop.

Bexar County Public Works Alamo Parkway eastbound overpass will allow traffic to flow over Westbound Loop

The parkway becomes Highway 151 and vice versa.

Bexar County commissioners approved nearly $1.3 million for professional services to design the eastbound overpass.

"We hope to complete the design over the next two years and start construction as early as 2027," said Art Reinhardt, the director of county public works.

No word just yet on when the overpass would be completed.

Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores (Pct. 1) said she was glad to see the work begin to ease traffic congestion at Alamo Ranch, perhaps the best-known subdivision in far West Bexar County.

The county will fund only 10 percent of the total project. TxDOT will pay the rest as part of a state plan to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries.