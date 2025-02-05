San Antonio students walk out and protest against Trump policies on immigration, trans rights

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

At least a hundred people gathered at San Antonio City Hall Wednesday for a student-led protest against the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and anti-trans policies.

Chants, cheers and speeches reverberated across the steps outside city hall, denouncing deportations and calling for trans rights.

The protest was organized by 16-year-old Frida Renovato. She says she wants other young people to know their voice matters.

“Don't let people or adults tell you that you don't know what you're talking about. You matter. We are the future, so don't let people shut you down.”

The event started as a student walkout. Frida and her classmates left school early and met up with adult activists and other students to walk to city hall.

She says she organized the protest to speak out against the fear Trump’s policies have stirred up.

Her dad didn’t have authorization to be in the country when she was little, and even though he does now, she’s still scared her family could be profiled.

“I'm seven, thinking my dad was going to be taken from me. I know I still had my mom, but still, like, seven years old ... you love your dad.”

SAISD officials said in a statement that leaving campus without permission is a violation of the student code of conduct, with consequences at the discretion of the principal.

“We are grateful the protest remained peaceful and safe. Although we support our students’ right to peacefully protest, we wish the off-site event had been coordinated during non-school hours with parental supervision,” said SAISD spokeswoman Laura Short. “We are disappointed today’s event was coordinated during a school day, interrupting academic learning for those students who left campus. We also had students who remained on campus, at a designated safe space. Their voices were heard just as strongly, and their learning uninterrupted.”

The demonstration occurred on the same day protests were coordinated at state capitols across the country under what’s known as the 50501 Movement.