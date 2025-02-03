Helotes rallies against wastewater discharge; Texas trade ports brace for tariffs; Gov. Abbott names legislative goals

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear for a sunny high near 81. Clouds tonight, with a low around 64.

Border companies scramble to move goods ahead of tariffs

Today is expected to be a chaotic day at Texas trade ports with Mexico, as they brace for President Trump's tariffs on Mexico to take effect on Tuesday.

Large companies have been preparing for this for months, stocking up warehouses with supplies to buy time. Come Tuesday, 25% tariffs will be applied to all imports from Mexico. Retaliatory tariffs from Mexico are on the way.

The port of Laredo — the busiest of the country's trade ports — averages more than 20,000 truck crossings per day, carrying goods like automotive and computer parts and produce.

Many more truck crossings are expected up until the moment the tariffs kick in.

Abbott gives State of the State address

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott laid out his legislative priorities for lawmakers this year in his State of the State address on Sunday.

For the first 60 days of the legislative session, lawmakers can only send bills related to the seven emergency items.

Among them was creating a school voucher-like program. Abbott also wants lawmakers to raise teacher pay and expand career training.

Abbott also called on legislators to reduce property taxes, invest billions in the state’s water infrastructure and create a Cyber Command center at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Local teacher speaks out against vouchers

A teacher from Northside ISD took part in the Democratic response to Gov. Abbott's State of the State address.

Dior Edison, an elementary school teacher who runs a K-5 STEM lab, said in a videotaped response that vouchers would force cuts and layoffs at public schools.

"Private school vouchers are not for most families. They're for wealthy families who already send their kids to private schools," she said. "The rest of us, we're left with fewer resources for the public schools our kids depend on."

The Texas Senate passed its voucher bill, Senate Bill 2, out of committee last week. The full chamber could vote on it in the coming days.

Helotes residents protest Guajolote Ranch development

More than 200 people attended the so-called Million Gallon March Sunday to protest a planned subdivision that would impact the waters of Helotes Creek and the Edwards Aquifer.

The planned Lennar Subdivision — which would build around 2,900 homes off Scenic Loop Rd. — would pump around a million gallons of treated wastewater per day into Helotes Creek.

Attendees aimed to bring awareness to the issue and send a message to developers.

A contested case hearing before the state on the subdivision is scheduled for later this month.

SAISD to provide results of repurposing survey

San Antonio ISD is holding two virtual meetings on Tuesday to share the results of a survey about how closed schools could be put to new uses.

District officials say more than 9,300 people completed the survey over the last three months.

SAISD plans to solicit proposals from nonprofits and other organizations who wish to use the buildings a few at a time. A facilities repurposing panel is analyzing potential uses for 20 empty schools.

Tuesday’s meetings will be held online at noon and again at 5 p.m. Click here to register.

Tejano Conjunto Festival launches art contest

A poster competition is underway to capture the essence of this spring's 43rd annual Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Contest organizers say there is a wide variety of images that could be used to interpret conjunto music and culture, including images of the Virgin Mary, mythological figures, and snapshots of San Antonio.

The winning artwork will be used to promote the festival on posters and t-shirts.

Find more details on the contest here.

Spurs finalizing key trade

The San Antonio Spurs are finalizing a trade to land a scoring sidekick to Victor Wembanyama.

The Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls have agreed to a three-team trade involving a number of players, according to ESPN.

The Spurs would acquire from the Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging over 25 points per game. The Kings would acquire Bulls star Zach Lavine.

As part of the deal, the Spurs' Zach Collins and Tre Jones will be headed to Chicago.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.