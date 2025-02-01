Experts monitor traffic through Laredo, busiest trade port in U.S., to measure Trump tariff impacts

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mexico is Texas' top trading partner, and businesses across the Lone Star State are bracing for the Trump administration's tariffs against the nation to the south, alongside similar tariffs directed at Canada and China.

IBC Bank is based in Laredo — the nation's busiest trade port -- and Gerry Schwebel, executive vice president, has a front row seat to the complex transborder economic ebb and flow.

"My office overlooks I 35 and the Kansas City Rail Line, which is now Canadian Pacific Kansas City Rail, runs through the back of my building," he said. "So I see trains every day. I see trucks and cars every day. So we live it every day."

Schwebel said it would likely take time before tariffs have a major impact on the Texas economy, and he's hopeful the tariffs would not be imposed for a long period of time.

"Now it may, it may not happen the first day. It may not happen, you know, the week," he explained. "But if this goes beyond perhaps a 90 day period, then we'll begin really to see monitor those trends."

Schwebel has been in trade logistics for four decades. He worked on both the NAFTA and the USMCA agreements. He says his main concern about the tariffs is about how long they would remain in effect.

"At first it'll be you try to use it as a tool to achieve an ultimate end or an ultimate goal," he said. "And whether, you know, our trade partners will adapt, and they make changes so it becomes a more balanced trade, then that is achieved, and then the president will decide whether he eliminates or reduces that tariff."

He added: "So he's an effective negotiator and it's a different type of political leader that we have that that the private sector has to adapt, and we do that. We do that on the border. We adapt to policies of Mexico and the United States and we're resilient."

Schwebel says the first sign of tariff impact would be a slowdown in the more than 20,000 trucks a day that pass through Laredo.

"The port of Laredo has been driven by auto and electronic sectors and agriculture sectors. So when we look at any economic impact measured by the supply chain network, which is the movement of goods, is when we're going to be able to feel it right away. We'll be able to see it if we see a reduction in the truck activity."