MLK March marches on amid cold; FAA grounds Starship after explosion; State fish discovered in San Pedro Creek

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny today with a high near 39. Freezing precipitation— rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow— is expected tonight with a low around 27. A cold weather advisory is in effect in San Antonio until noon on Wednesday.

MLK March marches on

San Antonio's annual Martin Luther King Jr. March is still scheduled to take place today amid the arctic cold front.

The nearly three-mile march begins at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy at 10 a.m. and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

March goers are asked to dress warmly — temperatures at march time are expected to hover around freezing, 32 degrees.

VIA offers free rides to the march at Freeman Coliseum and St. Philip's College starting at 8 a.m. Return service is from Pittman-Sullivan Park.

UTSA delays start of spring semester

The potential for winter precipitation has led the University of Texas at San Antonio to delay the start of classes from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It has canceled all other programs and activities planned for tomorrow.

Texas State University in San Marcos has canceled classes.

Other local public school districts and universities say they are monitoring the weather and will provide updates later today.

Downtown rally fights against Trump's incoming policies

A small crowd braved the cold wind on Sunday afternoon downtown to attend the “We Fight Back” rally, sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

The rally — one of some 85 similar events held across the country — aimed to bring attention to immigrant and worker rights, equality for women, and LGBTQ rights.

Protestor David Amador opposes Trump's proposed immigration policy.

"I want people to know that they are supported regardless of what happens under this administration," he said. "People who are undocumented but who work and live in America still have a place and that if they need resources or anything we’re here to build that community and protect them."

FAA ground SpaceX's Starship

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it will ground Starship until SpaceX completes an investigation into last week's rocket explosion and puts any corrective actions in place.

Starship was lost on Thursday after it blew up shortly after launching from South Texas. The debris rained down over the Carribean as air traffic controllers scrambled to divert air traffic from the area.

The FAA has also required SpaceX to perform a mishap investigation into the incident.

SpaceX said in a statement that said the explosion was caused by an apparent fuel leak in the aft section of the ship.

The FAA will oversee a @SpaceX-led investigation into the mishap that occurred during the Starship Jan. 16 mission from Boca Chica, TX. During the event, the FAA activated a Debris Response Area to safely reroute or ground stop aircraft. https://t.co/wjBmmcKk5Q — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 17, 2025

Guadalupe bass discovered in San Pedro Creek

The San Antonio River Authority discovered the Guadalupe bass — the state fish of Texas — just south of I-10 near the confluence of San Pedro Creek and the San Antonio River.

Shaun Donovan, Manager of Environmental Services at the river authority, said aquatic biologists encountered the species while conducting a pre-restoration survey

"The really exciting part about finding this fish there is it's what's called an intolerant species. It’s very particular about the habitat type that it lives in and the water quality levels that it needs," he said.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials have been able to bring back the bass from near extinction in the last few years through restocking programs.

SAPD officers attend presidential inauguration

Sixty-one officers with the San Antonio Police Department are in Washington D.C. today.

They're among thousands of local police officers from across the country providing security for Donald Trump's inauguration.

SAPD officers have assisted with several inaugurations, including in 2009 and 2013 for Barack Obama.

Inauguration coverage begins live at 10 a.m. on TPR.