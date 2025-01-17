Monday's MLK March may move to Alamodome, and San Antonio area may see snow that night

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There is a chance that up to half of the San Antonio area could see some snow on Monday night, the National Weather Service reported on Friday.

The main surge of arctic air is now expected to arrive on Saturday night.

But forecasters warned they are still a little too far out to predict with exact certainty. Among the unknowns are how much and exactly where. Highs will reach into the mid 60s on Saturday and then plummet.

One scenario for Monday night predicted snow north of the U.S. 90 and Interstate 10 corridor and ice to the south.

Bitter cold and even more frigid wind chills remain the biggest concerns, so pets, plants, and pipes need to be protected. Some spots in the Hill Country could see 48 hours straight of freezing or below freezing temperatures.

The high on Monday in San Antonio should reach 40 degrees and spare the Martin Luther King Jr. March, with a route from the MLK Academy to Pittman-Sullivan Park. If frozen precipitation enters the forecast at march time, organizers said the event will be moved to the Alamodome. That call will be made Sunday night.

The parade is expected to kick off by 10 a.m. Monday, but marchers are encouraged to arrive a couple of hours earlier to lineup at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy to begin the nearly three-mile journey down MLK Drive to the park.

VIA is offering Park and Ride Services to and from Freeman Coliseum and St. Philip's College.

The worst period for San Antonio appears to be from Monday night through noon on Tuesday. That time frame sees the best snow chances. The high on Tuesday may not reach 40.

Wednesday begins in the mid 20s too but will warm at least into the 40s.

Schools

On Friday, officials at the University of Texas at San Antonio announced Tuesday's classes — the first day of the spring semester — were canceled.

"Due to the scheduled forecast," the university explained in a statement, "UTSA will delay the start of the spring semester until Wednesday, January 22 and will adjust campus operations to allow for remote work for employees when possible on Tuesday, January 21. With this in mind, students will not have classes on Tuesday, January 21, whether courses are scheduled for online or in-person modality. "

UTSA planned to issue further updates on its social media accounts.

Parents, students and employees who are part of other college and school district communities should monitor their own institutions' social media accounts for similar updates.

Driver safety

Every time winter weather poses a dangerous threat, AAA Texas urges drivers to check and maintain their tires, which are critical to maintain traction on potentially wet and slippery roads. That includes tire pressure, which is depleted by cold temperatures.

Andrew West with Tech One Automotive in Austin recently explained that temperature swings during the day can cause car batteries to wear out and could leave a driver stranded. "The easiest way to prevent that would be if you have the ability to park inside of a garage where it's a little bit warmer," he explained.

But if that's not possible, West recommends drivers give themselves some extra time in the morning, just in case they need a jumpstart.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

In case of emergency, Texans can call the state’s roadside assistance number, located on the back of their driver's license.

National Weather Service

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts advise them to create winter weather checklist to ensure they have enough warm clothes. They should wear multiple layers of clothes and keep blankets handy to wrap around the body. A jacket, hat, scarf, boots, and gloves or mittens will help people stay warm. People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

Power wheelchair users need to have an alternative power source and/or have a light-weight wheelchair in the event the power goes out. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer. Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with disabilities should ensure that they have enough shelf-stable, non-refrigerated food items to last at least three days. Each person in the household should have at least one gallon of drinking water available for each day.

The checklist should also include a stockpile of seven days' worth of both prescription and over-the counter medication, along with a fully supplied first aid kit, and backup batteries for hearing aids, power wheelchairs, radios, and flashlights.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots. If the animals are on medication, owners should ensure they have any necessary medications for at least a week. They should also ensure they have enough pet food for a week. Owners should also keep a shovel and salt or sand available to clear walkways for themselves and their pets.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.