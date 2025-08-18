Atmospheric cocktail will bring rounds of showers to San Antonio area

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Rain does not come easy to San Antonio in the month of August, unless it blows in as a tropical disturbance.

But this week, an interesting weather pattern promises to "generate rounds of showers and thunderstorms," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said moisture levels are about 150% of a typical August for South Texas this week. Combined with daytime heating, the sea breeze blowing in from the Gulf of Mexico — which President Donald Trump renamed the Gulf of America through an executive order earlier this year — and a trough off the coast, the rain chances will really climb this week.

A mid-week cold front may also stir up some showers for the Alamo City.

There is a 20% to 40% chance of showers each day of the week through Wednesday. Rain chances rise on Thursday and Friday to 60% and 70%.

Rain chances will diminish during the weekend, but they should be taken into consideration if outdoor activities are planned.

As an added bonus, the cold front, rain, and cloud cover should force daytime highs down from near 100 after Wednesday to the lower 90s from Thursday through Sunday.